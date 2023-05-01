The Sardegna Open prepares a super Tuesday

The stands of the Central almost full on Monday for the matches of first round of qualifyingmoreover on a very heartfelt day in Cagliari for the Feast of Sant’Efisiosay a lot about the desire for tennis of the enthusiasts who flocked to the Sardegna Open, the newborn’s premium event categoria ATP Challenger 175. Lappointment of the Cagliari Tennis Club will try to feed this passion on a Tuesday full of interesting challenges and prestigious names: on the clay of the club Monte Urpino it is the day of the start for the main scoreboard and there will be entertainment from the morning, when at 11 – at the Central Station – the blue derby will be played between the serve&volley of Andrea Vavassori (fresh from the success against Andy Murray in Madrid) and the left-handed pressing of Julius Zeppieri.

Next, space for the duel at high speeds between Nikoloz Basilashvili and Thanasi Kokkinakisan Australian capable of batting in his career Roger Federer, but still looking for the recipe that can allow him to fully express his enormous potential. Not before 3.30 pm the other blue derby of the first round, between the number 7 of the seeding Marco Cecchinato (the only Italian included among the top seeds) e Francesco Passaro, while the key match of the day will open the first evening session of the tournament, which until Friday will offer a singles and a doubles starting at 19.30. In the field the whimsical Mattia Bellucci, one of the young talents of Italian tennis, and the Argentine Diego Schwartzmanformer number 8 in the world: one who only three years ago arrived in semifinal at Roland Garros and played the Atp Finals.

The final qualifying round is also on Tuesday, with 4 matches starting at 10, divided between Camp 2 and Camp 14. Also among the decisive matches for access to the main draw there will be two all-Italian matches: the first between Andrea Pellegrino and Stefano Travaglia (in the afternoon capable of recovering from 0-5 in the second set against Federico Bondioli), the second between Gianluca Mager and Salvatore Caruso. In the first match on Monday, Caruso overcame the Sardinian 6-2 6-3 Alberto Sanna, 18 year old from the Tc Cagliari nursery who despite the weight of the stage and an opponent with a past among the top-100 made an excellent impression, keeping up with the Sicilian even more than the score suggests. “I didn’t expect – Sanna said – to find so many spectators, so at the beginning I felt a little tense. But as soon as I melted it got better, I’m happy with how I played. It was a good, balanced match: I need it to understand where I still need to improve to get to these levels.” To enrich an already useful experience, the autographs at the exit from the field and the photos with the public, as happens with the stars. “A strange sensation – closed Sanna – but one that is so pleasing”. Among the Italians hunting for qualification also Alessandro Giannessi, who challenges the Austrian Erler on Tuesday. More information on the site www.sardegnaopen.com and on the Instagram page @sardegnaopen.

RESULTS

Qualifiers. First round: Salvatore Caruso (Ita) b. Alberto Sanna (Ita) 6-2 6-3, Alexander Erler (Aut) b. Aleksandr Nedovyesov (Kaz) 6-3 3-6 7-5, Gianluca Mager (Ita) b. Luke Castagnola (Ita) 6-4 4-6 6-4, Nicholas Barrientos (Col) b. Lucas Miedler (Aut) 6-2 6-1, Stefano Travaglia (Ita) b. Federico Bondioli (Ita) 6-0 7-6.

