Financial News Agency, September 9 (Editor Zhao Hao) – The Saudi Football Association closed the summer transfer window, capping off a series of major signings that have raised the league’s profile. The Saudi league’s total spending on transfer fees reached an impressive 950 million euros (approximately 1 billion U.S. dollars), making it the second-highest spender in the world during this summer window, following only the English Premier League, according to data from the German “Transfer Market” (Transfermarkt) website.

Traditionally, the top spenders in the transfer market have been from Europe’s “five major leagues” – the Premier League, Ligue 1, Serie A, Bundesliga, and La Liga. However, the Saudi league defied this trend, becoming the first non-European league to rank amongst the top spenders since 2016.

The “Big 4” clubs in the Saudi league, which are owned by the Saudi sovereign wealth fund Public Investment Fund (PIF), have made significant contributions to the league’s spending. These clubs, Al-Hilal SFC, Al-Ahli SFC, Riyadh Victory (Al-Nassr FC), and Jeddah United (Al-Ittihad Club), have all featured in the top 20 of the total club expenditure list. Riyadh Crescent, who recently signed Brazilian star Neymar, ranked second, just behind Premier League powerhouse Chelsea. Jeddah United ranked eighth, while Riyadh Victory, with Cristiano Ronaldo leading their attack, ranked tenth.

Not only are these Saudi clubs willing to invest in signings, but they also offer unparalleled salaries, outclassing most European teams. Neymar, for instance, reportedly earns a staggering salary of USD 300 million over two years at Riyadh Crescent, equivalent to an hourly wage of approximately 125,000 yuan.

The recent influx of famous players to the Saudi league has significantly improved its competitiveness, according to Neymar’s statement at a press conference. He went on to say that it’s difficult to determine which league is better between the Saudi league and Ligue 1, stating, “Any fan who has watched it can draw that conclusion.”

Cristiano Ronaldo, who joined Riyadh Victory, echoed Neymar’s sentiment, expressing his firm decision not to return to play in Europe or the United States. Ronaldo believes that the Saudi league surpasses the American league in quality and attractiveness, remarking, “Now the top players choose to go to the Saudi league.”

Following Ronaldo’s arrival, the Saudi League signed broadcast contracts in Portugal, Germany, Brazil, France, and other regions, resulting in a 1.5 times increase in the number of live viewers.

Yasir Al-Rumayyan, president of PIF, highlighted the young population in Saudi Arabia, with 63% of Saudis under the age of 30. This demographic has sparked PIF’s interest in sports investment. Furthermore, he emphasized the need for a financial return on their investment, stating, “We do not like subsidies… We want to make it sustainable develop.”

Looking ahead, Saudi Arabia aspires to qualify for the UEFA Champions League wild card in the future, further expanding the influence of Saudi football. In recent years, Saudi Arabia has consistently invested heavily in world sports, with PIF’s newly established sports investment company, SRJ, signing an investment agreement with the American Professional Fighting League (PFL) last week.

