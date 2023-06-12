The Saudi team wants to sign Neymar at all costs with an annual salary of 200 million to match Ronaldo – yqqlm

Original title: The Saudi team wants to sign Neymar at all costs with an annual salary of 200 million to match Ronaldo

On June 12, Beijing time, according to an exclusive CBS report, Riyadh Crescent will offer Neymar 45 million euros and an annual salary of 200 million euros equivalent to Ronaldo. After failing to bid for Lionel Messi, CBS believes Riyadh Crescent’s main goal will be to get Neymar to join the team.

According to French media RMC Sport, representatives of Saudi Arabia have arrived in Paris to hold talks with Neymar. After missing out on Messi, Saudi representatives arrived in Paris on Friday to speak to Neymar’s entourage about his interest in playing in the kingdom.

According to previous confirmations from multiple parties, Riyadh New Moon is preparing to offer Neymar with a transfer fee of 45 million euros and an annual salary contract of 200 million euros. But judging from the current situation, Neymar seems to be more inclined to stay in Europe this summer.

