THE SCANDALOUS DISQUALIFICATION OF EVANDER HOLYFIELD IN LOS ANGELES 1984 THAT GAVE THE VICTORY TO ANTON JOSIPOVIC – SportHistoria

In spite of the clamor raised by the judges’ verdicts in favor of American athletes at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympicsis exactly an stars-and-stripes boxer the victim of the most controversial decision of that edition of the Games.

Evander Holyfieldlight heavyweight (i.e. under 81 kg.) who defeated the world amateur champion Ricky Womack to guarantee selection in the American team competing in the Olympics and who was defeated in the final by the Cuban Pablo Romero at the 1983 Pan American Games in Caracas , absent from the Games for the counter-boycott of the countries in the Soviet orbit, he has already easily won his first three fights (in order against Taju Akay of Ghana, Ismail Salman of Iraq and Syivaus Okello of Kenya, all lost before the three-round limit) and is preparing to do the same in the semifinal against New Zealander Kevin Barry.

With seconds left in the second take, Holyfield prints a right to the ribs of the opponent, followed by a left hook that knocks him out, decreeing the end of the fight. The referee of the bout, Yugoslavian Gligorije Novicic, motions for the American boxer to regain the corner as “account” Barry, after that turns to Holyfield communicating the disqualification, as according to him he would have launched that last, decisive blow after calling the stop. Subsequent viewing of the video of the offending moment confirms that the American’s blow arrived slightly late, as well as 4 blows from each of the two challengers delivered after the call would also have come late.

When the judges’ decision is announced, Barry turns to Holyfield telling him “you won the challenge fairly“, taking his hand and raising it in the air. The crowd goes crazy and regurgitates insults at the Yugoslav referee, forcing the police to intervene to escort him out of Los Angeles Memorial Sports Arena where boxing matches are held. Novicic was scheduled to referee one of the Olympic finals three days later, but will then be relieved of his duties for obvious safety reasons.

But the fact that makes it even more puzzling is that Barry, declared winner even if he ended up knocked out, due to the rules in force among amateurs he cannot fight for the following 28 days, which means that the winner of the other semifinal, Anton Josipovic, is automatically awarded the gold medal without having to add a further effort to those already made in the previous rounds, when he eliminates one after the other, always on points, the German Markus Bott, the Romanian Georgica Donici and the Algerian Mustapha Moussa. E Do you know which flag Josipovic flies? Curiously, that of Yugoslaviathus becoming the third boxer from that country to wear a gold medal in boxing at the Olympics, after Mate Parlov (Munich 1972) and Slobodan Kačar (Moscow 1980), also among the light heavyweights.

Literature student at Banja Luka University, just under 23, generously booed by the Los Angeles crowd at the awards ceremony, after the sound of the Yugoslav anthem Josipovic descends from the first step of the podium and then gets back on it accompanied by a very surprised Holyfield, then declaring to journalists “it is a great honor for me to win the gold medal in the city of light and sun. I would have liked to fight Evander, to show that I would have been able to impose myself anyway, and I’m sorry that the public doesn’t realize that this is not the way to win that I wanted. I took the opportunity to invite Holyfield to get on the podium with me because I think the Olympics represent the maximum expression of friendship and brotherhood“.

Sure, but go tell Evander Holyfield about it, perhaps defrauded of a victory that seemed announced.

