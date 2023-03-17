Bread and ball for everyone: as expected, the policy of Gianni Infantino it has been successful. The 52-year-old Swiss was re-elected by acclamation president from the Fifa until 2027. And not only that: the 73rd world football congress was staged in Kigaliin Rwanda gave full powers to Infantino, who was the only candidate in the running. No one dared to challenge him because he knew he would lose. The scandals of Qatarwith the dead workers in the construction of stadiumspollution and the battles for i lgbtqi+ rights censored, they quickly fell into oblivion. Western soccer is outraged just the time of the demonstration, then he returned to the ranks. Because Europe discovers itself small even in the ball, almost irrelevant compared to 211 federations FIFA affiliates. Infantino, on the other hand, knew how to share content for everyone: the emblem of his strategy is all in the new formula for World Cup 2026which will be a 48 teams. The equation is simple: more nationals equals more votes.

Thus Infantino extends his mandate which began on February 26, 2016. The corruption which featured the awarding of the 2022 World Cup to Qatar is antecedent to his presidency, but Infantino actually never deviated from the line Blatter. And the proof that the latest edition of the World Cup taught us nothing is all in the horizon that looks to 2030: in pole position to host the World Cup is theSaudi Arabia Of Bin Salman. The controversies that characterized the whole event last autumn did not have the least bit nicked the power of Infantino. The Fifa president has defended Qatar to the bitter end arguing that the numbers on workers dead “they are not real“. She endorsed the censure at demonstrations for i lgbtqi+ rights arguing that “everyone can express their opinion off the pitch“. Words that had outraged the entire Western press, but had no consequences.

The biggest the casualty of war of the clash between Infantino and Europe had been Fifa’s ban on wearing the rainbow band with the inscription “One Love” for i lgbtqi+ rights during i World Cup in Qatar. The European federations – in the lead England, Germany, Belgium, France, Wales, Switzerland and Denmark – had protested harshly. Jesper Moller, president of the Danish football federation, had also threatened actions against Infantino: “There are presidential elections – he declared – I have to think about how to restore confidence in Fifa. We have to evaluate what happened and then we have to create a strategy, even with our colleagues”. What happened? Absolutely nothing. On the other hand, Infantino himself, responding to those controversies, had recalled a concept: “Fifa represents 211 villages all over the world. There are concerns in different countries because there are culture diverse. FIFA is a global organization and we have to listen to everyone“.

The president of Fifa in numbers he’s right and in fact his policy works. What could be better to “listen to everyone” than to enlarge the World Cup a 48 teams? It matters little to Infantino if the medium level of competition will drop dramatically. Bread and ball for everyone, everyone happy. The participating national teams will be divided into 12 groups from 4 formations each. The first two classified of each group will pass the round and the eight best thirds. By doing so, they will be introduced the round of 32: more matches to be shared among all the continental federations. After the Winter World Cup, Infantino launched those too itinerants: the 2026 World Cup will be hosted by United States, Canada e Mexico. Some matches will be played at a latitude where the average temperature in June is below 20 degreesothers where it will be easy to have too 30 degrees on the field.

In order to scrape together votes around the world, Infantino has even been fighting against the Uefa – again Europe, in fact – to organize the World Cup every two years. He even organized a ad hoc surveyadjusting the results to make fans say they would like to double up editions of the World Cup. Once again, the important thing is to please everyone: “He’s incredible honor e privilege and also a great responsibility. I am truly honored and touched by your support. I promise you that I will continue to serve FIFA, all 211 member associations and football around the world,” Infantino reiterated following his re-election. “Continue to trust my commitment. I ask that during this presidential term we continue to working together and let’s unite the world with football,” he said at a press conference. After the thanks, the Fifa president didn’t spare a single one dig to those who had criticized him: “I am grateful to all those who love me, as well as to those who hate me. I know there are, and I love you all, especially today.”