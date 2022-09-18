PAVIA

Riso Scotti is back on the field today in Bergamo (ball two hours 19) for the penultimate friendly of the preseason against the team that has recently made official Gabriele Ghirelli head coach. After the severe defeat remedied at the PalaBasletta of Vigevano in the Supercoppa derby, coach Alberto Mazzetti had emphasized how that blow could serve as a lesson to raise the level of training and friendlies. “Given that Elachem is a strong team that has everything to get to the top four of the group – underlines Riccardo Coviello, captain of Scotti – we presented ourselves with problems related to the fact that we miss the play holder Gallizzi and that Epifani is stood still for ten days. From a physical point of view we are not at the top because the goal is focused on the championship which starts in two weeks. We did our best, which is now 10-15 minutes of play. Fortunately it was a match that is worth little more than a friendly match, at the end of which the coach told a great truth, let’s take it as a lesson. Bergamo? We have to show that we have understood Vigevano’s lesson ».

Confidence injection

Pavia in Vigevano had started well, then slowly crumbled. «We were also ahead for a quarter and a half – confirms Coviello, who with his 34 years is the most experienced of Pavia – from the third quarter we disappeared. We have paved the way for our rivals, this for me is linked to the reduced range we have at the moment. We have to put gas in our legs and work on ourselves to never give up. Now when we go under the legs they do not support us as we would like and automatically we lose confidence and stop playing. I’m happy that it happened last Saturday and not the first championship in Livorno. I am convinced that we have learned our lesson, because we have worked very well this week and Roveda has more confidence with the team. However, we will have to prove it in Bergamo, which has the same ambitions as us. It will be a good test and if we manage to win, we will have a return of confidence and morale. We are a group with many young people, who also thrive on enthusiasm, we elderly must help them ». –