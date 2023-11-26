the “scouts” 2.0, these new talent scouts

Use of the United Managers application, in Lavau-sur-Loire (Loire-Atlantique), August 30, 2018. LOIC VENANCE / AFP

For ordinary people, the professional network par excellence is called LinkedIn. This axiom is a little different in the world of football. It was through his activity on X (formerly Twitter) that Téo Decker was spotted by Michaël Michée, the former head of the FC Versailles recruitment unit. Also known as Glophar, the young man has been posting his analyzes about the world of football on the social network since 2019, with supporting data. Unearthing the next nuggets of the football planet has earned him a little fame on the platform and a community of several tens of thousands of subscribers.

In April 2022, then aged 21, he signed his first contract for a hybrid position of video analyst and recruitment unit assistance, and dove straight into the deep end: his club, then in National 2, faced OGC Nice in the semi-final of the Coupe de France. “I immediately had to face enormous pressure, remembers Téo Decker. Especially since at the same time I was finishing a master’s degree in “sport business”. » The test was conclusive: he was renewed at the end of the season by FC Versailles, but from now on kept his analyzes for his club, apart from those concerning players he had already spoken about in the past.

In the wake of Téo Decker, the talent scouts, those we call scouts in the world of football, are more and more numerous on social networks. Benjamin Charier, current recruitment coordinator for Olympique Lyonnais (OL), is the most striking face of this trend. Replying to Tacompo on social networks, he made a place for himself in the world of football analysis and ended up being spotted by Olympique de Marseille (OM), before working for a few months in Clermont-Ferrand then joining OL. Since October, Benjamin Charier has been joined in Lyon by Mickaël Marques, another figure in the scouting world on X.

Spotting the cracks of tomorrow

Alexy, aka Thork, is also starting to professionalize after almost two years posting tweets, with three friends, under the pseudonym Data’Scout. “Above all, I am a big football fan, immediately affirms this computer scientist who has developed his own player analysis systems based on data. I watch a lot of matches and I quickly moved away from the European top 5 championships. Small championships like Belgium interest me more. » This simulation game enthusiast Sorare is also behind a YouTube channel on which he gives advice on how to progress on this French platform which mixes NFT (for « non-fungible token »a digital certificate of ownership backed by blockchain) and football.

