With the arrival of spring, in Finale Ligure the desire for the sea immediately sets in: the first sun on the sandy beaches and walks along the seafront, water sports for the more adventurous and many ideas to introduce the little ones, and not only, to the biodiversity of the seabed and the Cetacean Sanctuary. Here are the perfect ingredients for a weekend or a spring break.

The Sea of ​​Spring? But in Finale Ligure, between walks and beaches

For a moment of well-being, walk or relax by the sea in the first sunny days is ideal, especially along the 8 km of beaches of Finale Ligure. From the famous Baia dei Saraceni, with its crystal clear waters, to the sandy beach close to the seaside village of Varigotti, dominated by the Punta Crena watchtower. Passing through the beach of Castelletto or San Donato, where between sand and pebbles in 2021 the Caretta Caretta turtle nested, up to the long sandy beach that connects the Finalpia and Finalmarina districts, with its bathing establishments and the liveliest free beaches. In Finale Ligure everyone can find the solution that best suits their lifestyle.

Even without going down to the beach, even a simple walk from the elegant Lungomare Migliorini in Finalmarina leads to Varigotti, skirting Finalpia, the beach of Capo San Donato and the tourist port.

There are nine along the 6.5 km route weather vane sculptures in stainless steel created by GRAL and dedicated to the cetaceans of the Ligurian Sea, from the whale to the Caretta Caretta turtle. A plaque indicates the species of cetacean and presents a sighting photo along the coasts of Finale by the Pelagos group. This is the Via dei Cetacei: not just a promenade, but a real journey into the biodiversity of the Finale Ligure sea.

Water sports as early as spring

Canoe and kayak, scuba diving, sup, sailing, windsurfing: there are many water sports available in Finale Ligurebut, especially if you are a beginner, always relying on qualified operators and instructors.

A holiday in Finale Ligure can be opportunity to go sailing. Based in the tourist port of Capo San Donato, the Finale Nautical Club and the Finale section of the Naval League organize sailing courses, held by FIV instructors, prepared and constantly updated for all age groups, even with the possibility of single lessons , individual and group. There are also operators who offer excursions and private lessons, for those who want to have the boat and the skipper at their complete disposal.

Anyone who wants to experience the feeling of dominating the wind and waves should try out the water sports with a board. In Finale Ligure there are courses for beginners of all ages, conducted by windsurf instructors of the Italian Sailing Federation, from individual lessons to weekly group courses, up to weekend formulas. For those who are more attentive to the latest trends, there’s lo stand up paddle (sup), suitable for everyone. To take windsurfing and sup lessons, in Finale Ligure there is, for example, the Windsurf & Sup School Varigotti, based in Bagni Mariella di Varigotti.

To get in touch with nature and the sea and admire the coasts from a privileged point of view, many bathing establishments and the Finale section of the Lega Navale offer the possibility of carrying out canoe and kayak excursions, courses and lessons. Also in this case, it is important not to go out alone, but to prefer group outings, preferably accompanied by expert operators.

Finally, the seabed of Finale Ligure has a lot to offer to those who want to try their hand at underwater sports for the first time: snorkelling – which everyone can practice, with the minimum necessary equipment and average physical preparation – and then divingscuba diving, to be approached in safety, learning the basic techniques and relying on qualified instructors.

Marine biodiversity for the little ones

Whale watching nel Cetacean sanctuarysnorkelling to discover the secrets of the seabed, but also environmental education initiatives: Finale Ligure knows how to bring children closer to nature and the sea.

In the heart of Pelagos Sanctuary – one of the most populated areas of marine fauna in the Mediterranean, between Monaco, Tuscany and Corsica – just move away a few miles from the coast, to spot cetaceans of at least eight different species: striped dolphins, bottlenose dolphins, common dolphins, Risso’s dolphins, pilot whales, sperm whales, fin whales, beaked whales. A boat trip together with researchers and biologists can teach young and old to know and respect the marine environment.

Discovering the sea in its thousand shapes and colors through naturalistic snorkeling activities and educational initiatives is possible together with the Salto Nel Blu guides: expert marine biologists with the qualification of snorkel instructors and escorts for underwater teaching. From June to September, the biologists and naturalists of the RSTA cooperative of Genoa, in collaboration with the Naval League Section of Finale Ligure, accompany the discovery of the underwater wonders between Varigotti and Pietra Ligure. All you need is knowing how to swim and being familiar with fins and snorkels to explore the Blue Path of Finale, a path equipped for snorkelling on fossil beaches, discovering the beauties of the underwater world in complete safety.

Every occasion is a good one to teach young people respect for the planet and the value of biodiversity. This is why environmental education naturally enters into many playful and sporting proposals dedicated to children and into information and training initiatives such as those organized by the Pelagos Group of the Finale Ligure section of the Italian Naval League.

