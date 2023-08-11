the season opens with a draw between Nice and Lille

The decisive header from Lille Bafodé Diakité to snatch a draw in Nice (1-1) on August 11, 2023, at the Allanz Riviera. VALERY HACHE / AFP

For its big comeback, Ligue 1 did things pretty well: rhythm, intensity, suspense with a goal in the last seconds of the match, and people in the stands. The first match of the 2023-2024 season ended with a score of 1-1, Friday August 11, between Nice and Lille, in front of 29,436 spectators, a record for a Gym opener at home.

It must be said that there is curiosity on the Côte d’Azur about the team of Francesco Farioli, a very young 34-year-old Italian coach. But the latter may have said before the match that the will of Nice would be to possess the ball, his players left the initiative to the Mastiffs throughout the match.

From the start, Paulo Fonseca’s men, fifth at the end of last season, imposed intense pressure on the rear of the Aiglons. So much so that, very quickly, midfielder Youssouf Ndayishimiye came to lend a hand to the central defense duo Dante-Todibo.

Bulka preferred to Schmeichel in the Nice goal

Heckled, the people of Nice did not break up, on the contrary. On a magnificent counter after a loss of the ball from Lille Rémi Cabella, Khéphren Thuram pierced the heart before serving Terem Moffi in depth. In his favorite register, the Nigerian did not miss. His model of millimeter shift allowed Gaëtan Laborde to become, with a subtle dive, the first scorer in the championship (1-0, 19th).

In the process, Thuram and Moffi, again, even thought to knock out Lille with a second goal. But the French international was offside on the delivery of his center forward (20th).

True to their risky game, Lille went back on the attack stronger. But Nice goalkeeper Marcin Bulka has twice demonstrated why he was preferred to Kasper Schmeichel. First, he was perfect on a curled and vicious off-center strike from Jonathan David (22nd). Then he released a high-level right-handed reflex save in front of Cabella, masterfully served in the area by Hakon Haraldsson (41st).

A good season

Just before the break (45th), a suspicious scramble by Lille goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier on Morgan Sanson, author of a good first in his new colors, could have been worth a penalty. But Mr. Bastien and the video assistance decided otherwise.

Thereafter, Lille continued to dominate the game. Nice defended around a very solid Ndayishimiye, jack of all trades. Until additional time. On an eccentric free kick perfectly hit by the incoming Angel, the central defender Bafodé Diakité, mounted at the forefront, logically equalized with a header in front of Bulka, powerless this time (1-1, 90 + 4).

The logic of the match is respected and the new season is well born. It is up to the sixteen other teams to continue this momentum, from Saturday with Marseille-Reims (5 p.m.) and PSG-Lorient (9 p.m.).

