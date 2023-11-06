The Second Hainan “Jiao King Fengyun” International Boxing Championship League Begins: 16 Boxers Compete for Title

The second Hainan “Jiao King Fengyun” International Boxing Championship League kicked off in Danzhou on the evening of November 16, with 16 domestic and foreign boxers participating. The event, which will be held at the Danzhou Sports Center Gymnasium, features seven domestic boxers and nine boxers from seven countries including Brazil, Russia, and Thailand. These boxers are set to compete for the title of “King of Peppers” and a one million yuan prize.

This championship marks Danzhou’s first high-level international boxing event and is part of a series of tournaments taking place across multiple cities and counties in Hainan. The aim is to offer spectators the opportunity to watch the competition while enjoying free services such as food, drinks, entertainment, shopping, and accommodation. By doing so, the event aims to boost the local economy, promote the development of the real economy, and attract the sports industry to the area.

The success of the first Hainan “Jiao King Fengyun” International Boxing Championship, held in Haikou in early October, paved the way for the second championship in Danzhou. The inaugural event drew nearly 4,000 spectators to the Hainan University Gymnasium.

Looking ahead, preparations are already underway for the third Hainan “Jiao King Fengyun” International Boxing Championship, scheduled to take place in Wanning on December 2.

