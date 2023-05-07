The second leg of the Synchronized Swimming World Cup kicked off. The Chinese swim team won two gold medals on the first day.

Original title: The second round of the Synchronized Swimming World Cup kicked off, and the Chinese Huayou team won two gold medals on the first day

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, May 6. The second stop of the FINA Synchronized Swimming World Cup kicked off in Montpellier, France on the 5th local time. The world championship champions Wang Liuyi and Wang Qianyi won the women’s double technical championship. Shi Haoyu and Zhang Yiyao Earn the optional Gold Medal in Mixed Pairs Skills.

On the 5th, Wang Liuyi and Wang Qianyi were in the game.Picture from Chinese Synchronized Swimming Team

In the women’s double technical optional competition, Wang Liuyi and Wang Qianyi’s action theme was “Lotus”, which was very difficult. They finally stood out from 25 pairs of players with 285.4041 points and won the championship. Japan and Austria ranked second and third respectively. .

Shi Haoyu previously cooperated with Cheng Wentao to win the mixed doubles technical optional gold medal in the first match of the World Cup held in Markham, Canada. After moving to Montpellier, Shi Haoyu’s female partner was replaced by Zhang Yiyao. The two still showed the domineering and difficult underwater movements of “Unstoppable”, scoring 246.3042 points and boarding the championship podium.

On the 5th, Shi Haoyu and Zhang Yiyao were in the game.Picture from Chinese Synchronized Swimming Team

On the 6th, there will be men’s and women’s singles free-choice, women’s doubles free-choice and collective skill free-choice competitions; on the 7th there will be group free-choice, mixed doubles free-choice and skill free-choice competitions.

It is reported that the World Swimming Federation will start to use the new rules of synchronized swimming for the new Olympic cycle on January 1, 2023. All teams are using the World Cup sub-stations to explore the rules and scoring system and inspect the teams.

The third stop of the Synchronized Swimming World Cup will be held in Soma Bay, Egypt from May 13th to 15th, and the super final will be held in Oviedo, Spain from June 2nd to 4th.