The second NBL final was seven seconds shorter, with the referee and commissioner receiving a penalty

The situation occurred during a timeout 29.6 seconds before the end with a tie at 82:82. “After the timeout and the correction of the limit until the end of the attack (extended by three tenths of a second), the main time until the end of the game was also incorrectly changed and the display showed 2.9 seconds. The time was then incorrectly corrected and set to 22.9, and the referees subsequently gave to a player throwing a play instruction out of the car,” the National Basketball League said.

The referees’ association identified commissioner Antonín Kaplo and referees Robert Vyklický, Jan Baloun and Petr Blahout as clear culprits. “They bear the same share of blame. Unfortunately, this is a human factor error. We are sorry for the situation, but there is no way to get those seven seconds back now,” said ČABR. Kaplov stopped the delegation at least until the end of the year, the three judges will not whistle for one match, so they cannot be used in Tuesday’s duel. At the same time, according to the NBL, there were two of them in the original nomination.