News from this website(Social media reporter of Inner Mongolia Daily Chai Siyuan)A few days ago, the 2022 National Taekwondo Championship Series (the second stage) came to an end in Wuxi, Jiangsu Province. Our district won 2 golds, 1 silver and 1 bronze.

The National Taekwondo Championship Series is one of the higher-level domestic Taekwondo events. In the second stage of the competition, the Inner Mongolia Heavy Sports Center sent a total of 7 athletes to participate in 7 levels of competition. In the fourth race of the second stage, Wang Zhen won the silver medal in the men’s 87kg category, and Su Runa won the women’s bronze medal in the 62kg category. Based on the results of the four competitions in the 2022 National Taekwondo Championship Series, Su Runa won the first place in the women’s category under 62 kg, and Wang Zhen won the first place in the men’s category under 87 kilograms. In the first stage of the competition ending in August 2022, athletes from our district also won 2 golds, 1 silver and 1 bronze.

It is understood that this year’s competition is divided into four sub-stations and one final. Refer to the points method of international competitions to score points. The top 16 players who get the points of each kilogram of male and female in the four sub-stations will be awarded to participate in this year’s competition. Qualification for the finals. The Inner Mongolia team will have 2 players to compete in the National Taekwondo Championship Finals.

Editor: Yang Xuying