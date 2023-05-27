There are those who go on a strict diet, those who practice intermittent fasting, those who maniacally count calories. those who completely eliminate certain foods and those who make many other drastic food choices. When instead the secret would be to eat healthy. Which seems easy to say, but then in everyday life, in a hurry, in a thousand commitments and in the difficulty of shopping and making the right purchases, it becomes darned difficult.

The secret to healthy eating

Moderation, balance and variety are usually the things we hear about healthy eating. But then, in concrete terms, what do they mean? They mean something very similar to these 10 Secrets to Healthy Eating. Which are not so secret because they are simple habits not even so difficult to acquire. All it takes is a little habit and healthy eating becomes easy and automatic.

1. Eat when you are physically hungry

Listen to your body’s signals. Before eating, stop and ask yourself if you are really hungry or if you are eating for reasons such as stress, boredom, habit or something else. Keeping a food diary is a great way to help you determine your eating patterns.

2. Eat smaller portions

Eating 3 smaller meals with a couple of healthy snacks in between is a better way to stay satisfied longer and keep your metabolism running smoothly. If possible, avoid skipping meals, as this can lead to overeating later.

3. Eat and drink slowly

And give yourself a chance to feel satisfied without feeling too full. This also helps to savor the food you are eating and to enjoy it.

4. Eating healthier foods is your choice

Try to remember how much better you feel after eating healthy versus the terrible feeling you get from eating too much unhealthy food. The 80/20 rule applies (eat healthy 80% of the time and leave the remaining 20% ​​for the times when you can’t help but eat it!). In this regard, did you know that the Mediterranean diet is the best of all?

5. Have a positive attitude towards food

Instead of thinking of foods as “good or bad,” think in terms of “everyday or occasional foods,” or “80/20 foods.” This eliminates the guilt you feel about eating certain things.

6. Don’t multitask while eating

If you are reading, working or watching TV while eating, you will not pay attention to what goes into your mouth and you will not enjoy it. Chew slowly and enjoy each bite.

7. Listen to your body’s cravings

If you crave something sweet, eat something sweet, but opt ​​for a healthier alternative or a very small portion of what you crave. Above all, don’t deprive yourself of anything, as this could lead you to overeat later.

8. Find out what your triggers are (the food diary helps you with this)

Once you know what your triggers are, prepare a list of alternative things to do when this mood sets in.

9. Keep your refrigerator and pantry stocked with mostly healthy foods

And also of healthier alternatives that meet your needs. Put baskets of fruit and vegetables close at hand. In this regard, you may be interested in how to read food labels.

10. Tell yourself and others that you are eating healthy

Not that you are on a diet. It is no wonder how much the word “diet” can influence our minds! And never let yourself go hungry, especially before going out to eat (or you’ll eat anything you can get).

Photo by Pablo Merchan Montes / Jason Briscoe

