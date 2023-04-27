the sector of private security, in lack of arms, opens urgently to students

“Start cardiopulmonary resuscitation. » The mechanical voice of the defibrillator tells 18-year-old Manon and Aloys what to do as they lean over the chest of an exercise dummy. In Versailles, in the work room of the European School of Private Security (EESP), these two students in the first year of science and techniques of physical and sports activities (Staps) rehearse the first aid gestures, essential to become a security guard. private security.

With six other students, they are training for this profession in tension, which no longer manages to attract. Faced with the significant needs forecast for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games (JOP), the Organizing Committee for the Olympic and Paralympic Games (Cojop) and the government are seeking to urgently attract personnel from all walks of life. Thus, since mid-April, training for the profession of private security guard has been open to students in higher education. A vital complement, which should allow the provision of 3,000 students in the summer of 2024, among the 22,000 agents required on site at the height of the event.

In a reduced format of one hundred and six hours of training, compared to one hundred and seventy-five for the usual course, the students therefore prepare the professional qualification certificate “Participate in private security activities at major events” (CQP-PSGE), diploma which will allow them to obtain a temporary card, to be used for sporting events and festivals of more than 300 people, valid until September 30, 2025.

“The Olympics are the Holy Grail for us”

For these young people, it’s the start of a session that will last three weeks. And the knowledge to be mastered is already very varied: it is necessary to know complex legal notions, but also to acquire reflexes in the management of conflict situations or terrorist risks. “We also learned palpation methods for excavations”explains Aloys, who learned of the existence of this training thanks to his mother.

All are enthusiastic about the idea of ​​being actors in the biggest sporting event: “Staps students are athletes. So the Olympics is the Holy Grail for us! »exclaims Aloys, who regrets difficulties in obtaining tickets for Olympic events. Habi, 23, is studying geography and planning at the Sorbonne in Paris: “This is crucial information, which will be useful to us even without being a security guard. We apprehend the human, and the way he will react “explains this regular of this type of training, who has already worked at the Stade de France, as a hostess, and at Bercy, as an observer agent.

