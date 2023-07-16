Home » The seer who terrified Europe in the 20th century predicted the year in which we will experience the next World War
by admin

16/07/2023 and las 14:44 CEST

by admin
The seer who terrified Europe in the 20th century predicted the year in which we will experience the next World War

16/07/2023 and las 14:44 CEST

Wolf Messing was a highly regarded Jewish seer

Nostradamus is a well-known French intellectual famous for his future predictions within his ‘centuries’ that have astonished the entire world for their reliability. It should be noted that they date from the 16th century. so they also have great artistic value.

Over the years, chundreds of seers have become participants in the way of predicting that he had and have been proclaimed by popular opinion as the ‘new Nostradamus’. One of them is Wolf Messing.

He is known as the ‘Jewish Nostradamus’ and achieved such fame that political leaders such as Hitler and Stalin came to pay much attention to him and even, according to even more daring reports, fear him.

Messing was Polish of Jewish originborn in 1899 and grown in a very hard time for humanity, where he lived through both world wars that he predicted. It is said that Stalin consulted him when the USSR had just signed the Ribbentrop-Molotov Non-Aggression Pact and Messing was blunt: “I see Soviet tanks in Berlin in a few years“.

Image of children during the Holocaust

Chased for his prophecies predicting the fall of the Third Reich, ended up living in Moscow after being repeatedly detained and predicting his own death in 1974. After the legend, there are several predictions about the 21st century.

The ‘Jewish Nostradamus’ dates the third world war

Wolf Messing made it clear that there would be no more world wars in that century. A prediction that, after having lived two in the first bars of the century, was quite risky but that he ended up being right.

Yes indeed, set a date for how long world peace would last: 100 years. That is to say, for him he guessed the spirit of concord that was established (relatively) in the world after the Second World War would end in 2045, Exactly 100 years after the end of that cruel conflict.

He is not the first psychic He dates the Third World War but he is one of the fortune tellers who performed best in the field of war, something that earned him the favor of several political and military leaders of his time.

