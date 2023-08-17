Home » The Sella Cento meeting
The Sella Cento meeting

by admin
Thursday 17 August is the date that Benedetto XIV has chosen for the start of its 2023/24 season: finally the Baltur Arena will come back to life, with the first training sessions and, then, the friendlies that will last until 9 September. start date of the LNP Super Cup.

The day began with the arrival of the players who will make up the roster available to Coach Matteo Mecacci: the morning reserved physical tests for everyone

ritual and individual interviews with the red and white coach. In the afternoon, the first training session of the new season will take place on the Baltur Arena parquet.

At the end of training, at 19:00, the appointment is outside the arena where the always loyal red and white fans will wait for the team for the traditional greeting that opens the preparation, and to let the newcomers know the warmth they will give to the team throughout the season.

