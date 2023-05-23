Home » the sensitive issue of air conditioning in the Olympic Village
the sensitive issue of air conditioning in the Olympic Village

In Qatar, the air conditioning of the stadiums had earned the Football World Cup the unflattering qualifier of “climaticide”. For the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris, it is his absence that is controversial, because it is not planned in the athletes’ village. Some federations are moved, worried about the prospect of a scorching summer in 2024. The Olympics are scheduled from July 26 to August 11, a period conducive to heat waves. Delegations have even threatened to shun the village, planned to accommodate nearly 15,000 athletes and their companions.

Faced with this beginning of bronca, the Organizing Committee of the Games proposes to the delegations to leave them the possibility of installing an additional cooling system at their expense. But for the mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, there is no question of flinching. “I have a lot of respect for the comfort of athletes, but I think a lot more about the survival of humanity”, asserts the elected socialist, convinced that the athletes will be ” Alright “ when they have discovered the virtues of “natural air conditioning”.

The athletes’ village extends over three sites, near the Seine, between Saint-Ouen, Saint-Denis and L’Ile-Saint-Denis, in the department of Seine-Saint-Denis. It was designed and designed as a new eco-district which will offer housing, offices and shops in 2025. Its promoters recall that the buildings were built according to the best environmental standards, favoring biosourced materials with low greenhouse gas emissions, like wood. A strategy that aims to reduce the carbon footprint by 30% compared to conventional constructions.

Sustainable, will the village still be liveable in the event of heat peaks? Mme Hidalgo, who chairs the Olympic facilities delivery company (Solideo), ensures that it was designed to cope with the climate of 2050. Solideo highlights respect for the principles of so-called “bioclimatic” architecture, which takes into take into account the course of the Sun or the winds to attenuate the “heat island” effects.

The apartments are through and the buildings erected in “plots”: they are not glued to each other, but interspersed with green spaces to allow the wind to circulate between the buildings and to cool off in contact with the Seine to create a kind of “plant and urban air conditioner”. In addition, the new district will be connected to the urban cooling network supplied by geothermal energy in order to “cool the rooms as naturally as possible”added Lambis Konstantinidis, director of planning and coordination of Paris 2024.

