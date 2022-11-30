The sensor confirmed that Ronaldo did not touch the ball. The Portuguese Football Association said that it has no plan to prove that the goal belonged to Ronaldo

The Portuguese media refuted the rumors, saying that the Portuguese Football Association has no plan to submit proof to FIFA that it was Ronaldo’s goal.

After Portugal defeated Uruguay 2-0, the Spanish media issued an article stating that the Portuguese Football Association plans to submit evidence to FIFA to “put pressure” on Ronaldo for the goal.

However, this report was refuted by the Portuguese media, which stated that this is a normal procedure, and the FIFA Technical Committee will analyze the goal in detail to understand who scored it.

According to ESPN, “Daily Mail”, The Athletic and many other media from FIFA, the data from the in-ball sensor in the game showed that Ronaldo did not touch the ball during Portugal’s first goal, and the goal belonged to him. Give B a fee.