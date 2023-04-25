Home » the sentence addressed to Spalletti’s bench. “You managed to win at least one Scudetto” – breaking latest news
the sentence addressed to Spalletti's bench. "You managed to win at least one Scudetto"

the sentence addressed to Spalletti's bench. "You managed to win at least one Scudetto"
Of Philip Bonsignore

The Juventus coach, Massimiliano Allegri, shouts towards the Napoli bench at the end of last Sunday’s match. The video goes viral

What Massimiliano Allegri and Luciano Spalletti they weren’t really best friends, it had already been understood for a long time. The Juve and Napoli coaches don’t like each other, and the last, very fresh cross between the two on Sunday evening only confirmed it.

The epilogue of the match was extremely tense, with Max furious at referee Fabbri’s decisions: «Bye, I’m leaving» shouted the Juventus coach in the frantic finale, after disallowing Di Maria’s goal, heading in the locker room before returning to follow the injury time.

Further confirmation of the fiery climate was the quarrel between Allegri’s right-hand man, Marco Landucci, and Spalletti himself, with the insult of the Juventus assistant coach to the Napoli coach (“Pelato di m…, ti mangio il cuore”) which it cost a round of disqualification and a 5,000 euro fine. Now social media has given away another fragment of the evening at the Stadium. There is a video, which has gone viral in the last few hours, in which Allegri, at the final whistle, addresses the Napoli bench: «Bellissimo oh! You managed to win a Scudetto », indicating the number one with his finger and a sarcastic smile on his lips.

