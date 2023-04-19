The Sentiero del Ponale, the most beautiful route on Lake Garda

Applies to hikers, and applies to MTB enthusiasts: the Ponale path is considered by all to be the most beautiful path on Lake Garda, one of those tracks to do at least once in a lifetime and not to be missed if you are in the Benaco area. The Ponale path starts from the center of Riva del Garda, in front of the historic hydroelectric plant, and after a stretch overhanging the waters of Lake Garda, it climbs north-west along the Ponale stream to reach the shores of Lake Ledro, in the valley of the same name.

The Sentiero del Ponale was inaugurated in 1851

It’s not exactly a trek: all inclusive it’s about ten km, with a non-trivial gradient (665 metres, from 80 meters above sea level in Riva del Garda to a maximum of 750) but easily accessible and practicable substantially in every season of the year (indeed, perhaps the greatest precautions are to be taken in the middle of summer due to the heat and the sheer sun). The reason why the Sentiero del Ponale is easily passable both on foot and by mountain bike is straightforward and historic: this ancient connecting road dedicatedly commissioned by a merchant from Valle di Ledro, Giacomo Cis, was inaugurated in 1851 and remained open to vehicular traffic until 1992. Yes, cars and other motor vehicles passed through these tunnels and hairpin bends dug into the rock until 1992.

The Ponale road was closed when a new passage tunnel was opened to and from the Ledro valley, but it took 12 years and the commitment of a voluntary association to ensure that this path rich in history, landscape, charm and traditions premises was definitively equipped as a tourist and hiking trail.

Where the Ponale Trail begins

Starting from Riva del Garda must look for the indications for the Giacomo Cis pathbecause the route is named after those who wanted it, and the D01 trail sign in the direction of Ledro: from the hydroelectric plant and after the western Gardesana road, the trail continues for a couple of km right on the edge of the lake, slightly uphill, between sheer rock walls and small tunnels dug into the stone before turning right into the valley of the Ponale stream and separating immediately afterwards: on one side the bicycles, on the other the hikers on foot, awaited by a stairway leading to a road forest.

Before the town of Biacesa there is a very short paved stretch (it is the Pregasina road, open to car traffic) but then it returns to the forest road and, just before the center of Prè di Ledro, it joins up with the cycle path and takes the ascent leading to Molina and Lake Ledro and to its archaeological settlement with the pile-dwelling museum.

