The Serbs are on the EURO, Hungary turned against Montenegro thanks to Szoboszlai

55
Footballers of Serbia advanced to the European Championship for the first time in their history. In the final match of qualifying group G, they drew 2:2 at home with Bulgaria and took second place in the table behind the Hungarian national team. As a certain participant in the Euro next year, they defeated 3:1 Montenegro, which would qualify only in the event of their victory and the defeat of Serbia.
See also Wu Lei scored a goal to save the national football team and hope that the national football team will play the best match of the top 12.