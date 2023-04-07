The video produced by Lega Serie A: it is the most represented, among the main European leagues, in the final phase of the Cups
The Lega Serie A calls Fabio Capello, Fabio Cannavaro and Luca Toni into question to promote “our” football among the best in Europe in a video produced internally by the top division of the Italian championship. Italy is in fact represented by six teams in the Champions League, Europe and the Conference League: Inter, Milan, Naples, Juventus, Rome and Fiorentina. The best of the European leagues, compared with the four remaining teams in the Premier League, the two apiece of the Bundesliga and La Liga and Ligue 1 represented only by Nice. «Calcio is back» Capello points out in the commercial, while Toni mimes with his hand the gesture with which he celebrated his goals on the pitch
April 6, 2023 – Updated April 6, 2023 , 10:42 pm
