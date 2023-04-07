The video produced by Lega Serie A: it is the most represented, among the main European leagues, in the final phase of the Cups

The Lega Serie A calls Fabio Capello, Fabio Cannavaro and Luca Toni into question to promote “our” football among the best in Europe in a video produced internally by the top division of the Italian championship. Italy is in fact represented by six teams in the Champions League, Europe and the Conference League: Inter, Milan, Naples, Juventus, Rome and Fiorentina. The best of the European leagues, compared with the four remaining teams in the Premier League, the two apiece of the Bundesliga and La Liga and Ligue 1 represented only by Nice. «Calcio is back» Capello points out in the commercial, while Toni mimes with his hand the gesture with which he celebrated his goals on the pitch