the series goes to race four

18/05/2023

– Few would have expected this result, but against all odds Pesaro wins at home and postpones the end of the series. Excellent response to the horrendous performance of the previous matches, especially from the bench who puts grit and heart into it in times of need. A stellar last quarter by Abdur-Rahkman allows the decisive draw on the opponents. The hope is to be able to review this mental approach also in the next match, regardless of what the result will be. Appointment on Saturday.

QUINTETS: Milan: Napier, Baron, Shields, Melli, Voigtmann

Pesaro: Moretti, Abdur-Rahkman, Charalampopoulos, Cheatham, Kravic

FIRST FOURTH:

We leave. Free of Voigtmann after a series of errors from the field. Two out of two. Good shot by Charalampopoulos from three, on target. Baron replies immediately. Melli takes a position and crushes. Kravic does the same leaning against the table. Melli starts dribbling and dunks again on the long Pesaro. Free for Moretti, two out of two. 7-9. Great ball for Totè’s comfortable basket, Messina time out. Milan takes the lead again with a personal play by Voigtmann. Our players had good ball circulation which led to Totè’s dunk. Baron from the corner with a shot that practically never misses. Step-back from Shields average. Caught the cut of Chara which puts two. Free for Shields, one out of two. 13-17. Bezel for Cheatham, he’s not wrong. More foul, more free for Cheatham. One out of two. Nice cut by Hall that goes to support easily. Parity after Tambone’s bomb in transition. Only two points are awarded for the instant replay. Two shots for Biligha, he hits both. One-on-one by Cheatham realizing. Baldasso’s classic triple. Totè with a little luck manages to score from under the iron. A good first quarter ends, 22-24 for the guests.

SECOND FOURTH:

Great movement of Biligha in the heart of the area. Napier with a textbook stoppage and shot, triples. Time out. Again the opposing point guard who attacks the iron and puts in two. Tambone with a good stop and shot. Kravic scores and is fouled. Shields in traffic. Kravic recovers the ball and scores a great basket. 28-33. Melli alone in the middle of the box, easy dunk. Double digit lead after yet another triple by Napier. Tambo with a stop and a shot from him. Messina time out after Tambone’s winning counter-attack. Shields in solitary confinement. Nice crushed Totè. Another arrest and shot by Shields that doesn’t stop. Free for Totè. Delfino opens with the entry you win. The first half ends 36-42.

THIRD FOURTH:

Back on the field. Excellent initiative by Cheatham who realizes from the post. Bezel for Melli. One out of two. Bomba in the rhythm of Visconti. Melli cuts and leaves Totè behind. Two more. Dolphin penetration to target. Free for Baron. Three out of three. Voigtmann with the runner. 43-49. Minus two after the baskets of Totè and Tambone fruit of a lot of grit and good ball circulation. Free for Hines, two out of two. Tambo’s three-point shot, excellent Vuelle right now. Lunette for Napier on a dubious foul. He’s not wrong. Dolphin without rhythm from three, puts it. Napier enters and is not stopped. Average dolphin, two for the captain. Napier cunningly earns three free throws. Two out of three. Napier by three. 55-60. Ball lifted for Totè. Hines takes the offensive rebound and puts up two. Again Totè who receives in the area and scores the semi-hook. What a match from the long man from Pesaro who puts two more from the average. Served cut of sea urchins. Time out Messina. Incredible ingenuity of Chara who gives two free throws to Hines a few seconds from the end. Ends the quarter 61-66.

FOURTH BEDROOM:

Chara opens the dance with a big bomb on the exhaust. Equal after Moretti’s winning counter-attack. Vuelle finds the advantage with Daye’s jumper, Messina time out. Baldasso’s Incredible Bomb. Unsportsmanlike to Daye and the crowd causes the match to be temporarily suspended for protests. Two out of two from Melli. Three free for Chara. Two out of three. 70-71. Rahkman woke up and scored 5 very heavy consecutive points. Free for Melli. One out of two. Again Rahkman scoring on entry. Great play by Milan who scores with Hines. Rahkman bomb which is now very hot. 80-74. Two free for Daye. Two out of two and maximum advantage. Melli cleverly earns two free players. Two out of two. Alley-oop by Rahkman for Kravic who scores. Napier doesn’t stop scoring in penetration. Free for Napier. Two out of two. Time out Messina. Only turnovers, the score does not change. Time out Repesa 30 seconds from the end. Free for Moretti. One out of two but a rebound from Cheatham and other free throws for the Pesaro point guard. Two out of two. Napier scores from three. Free for Daye. The game ends, Vuelle feat, score 88-83.

TABLE: Pesaro: Kravic 8, Abdur-Rahkman 10, Visconti 3, Moretti 7, Tambone 13, Tote 16, Day 5, Charalampopoulos 10, Cheatham 7, Delfino 9

Milan: Napier 24, Melli 14, Baron 8, Ricci 2, Hall 2, Baldasso 6, Biligha 4, Shields 9, Hines 8, Voigtmann 6, Datome,

