On August 26, Beijing time, the CBA official today updated the registration of domestic players for each team. Among them, the Shanghai Men’s Basketball Team pre-registered Guo Haowen to support him in his continued search for NBA opportunities in the United States.

After participating in the NBA draft this year, Guo Haowen has stayed in the United States to participate in training and represented the Mavericks in the summer league. Although Guo Haowen has not yet received a formal NBA contract, he does not plan to return to the team at the beginning of the new CBA season, but hopes to continue to look for opportunities to impact the NBA in the Development League.

For this reason, the Shanghai team also made their attitude clear, and fully supported Guo Haowen to hit the high-level league. In the registration list of local players for the new season, the Shanghai team completed the pre-registration for Guo Haowen. This means that if Guo Haowen returns to China during the new season, he will also represent the Shanghai team in CBA games.

(Shen Wei)

