The Shijiazhuang Tennis Festival opens today and the three events at the Shijiazhuang Tennis Center start at the same time_Competition_Group_Invitational Tournament

Original Title: Shijiazhuang Tennis Festival opens today

The 2023 Shijiazhuang Tennis Festival opened at the Shijiazhuang Tennis Center on June 10. The Shijiazhuang Youth Tennis League, the Shijiazhuang National Fitness Tennis Team Invitational Tournament and the Hebei College Tennis Team Invitational Tournament started at the same time.

Shijiazhuang Tennis Center is located at the intersection of Nanyinxi Street and Jiashang Road, Yuhua District. It has 8 outdoor tennis courts and 1,500 seats in the main court. Among them, there are 4 indoor tennis courts in the central training hall, and 4 aerial tennis courts planned on the top floor of the main building of the center.

It is understood that the Municipal Tennis Center implements high standards from the construction of the venue to the installation of supporting facilities. All venues are paved with high-quality tennis floor rubber. The training hall is also equipped with an athlete training and testing system that integrates functions such as eagle eyes, high-speed cameras, and data collection. , Response speed and precision have reached the international first-class level.

On the afternoon of the 10th, the Shijiazhuang Youth Tennis League kicked off at the Shijiazhuang Tennis Center. A total of 400 people participated in this competition, which lasted for three weeks and played two days a week, with a total of 108 games. This event adopts the latest competition system to benchmark the domestic professional level, and there are individual and team competitions of different age levels.

In early July, the Shijiazhuang National Fitness Tennis Team Invitational Tournament will be held at the Shijiazhuang Tennis Center. A total of eight tennis association teams from Shijiazhuang, Qinhuangdao, Baoding, and Zhangjiakou will participate. The competition lasts for 2 days and has a total of 56 matches.

In mid-July, the Hebei College Tennis Team Invitational Tournament will kick off at the Shijiazhuang Tennis Center. College teams from Shijiazhuang, Zhangjiakou, Baoding, Handan, Tangshan and other places will participate. The game lasted for 2 days, and there were also 56 games in total.

According to the comrades in charge of the Shijiazhuang Sports Bureau, after the end of the tennis festival, our city also plans to undertake domestic high-level tennis events such as the China Open Tournament. radiation driving effect.

