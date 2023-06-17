Home » The shirt used by Dzeko in the Champions League final up for auction for the Cannavò-breaking latest news Foundation
Sports

The shirt used by Dzeko in the Champions League final up for auction for the Cannavò-breaking latest news Foundation

by admin
The shirt used by Dzeko in the Champions League final up for auction for the Cannavò-breaking latest news Foundation

Online auction whose proceeds will go to support the Foundation’s solidarity projects

The shirt can appeal to many fans of sports memorabilia, as well as of course to Inter fans. In fact, the shirt has some characteristics that make it unique. First of all, it has a special writing on the chest dedicated to the final, applied in golden characters. Main sponsor of the Paramount+ jersey, used by Inter in the last league match (in the white away model) and in the Champions League Final, the only match of the 2022-23 season, therefore in which it was used on the Nerazzurri shirt. These two details make this shirt a highly collectible piece. Not to mention the important contribution from a social point of view.

June 17, 2023 (change June 17, 2023 | 18:19)

© breaking latest news

See also  Claudio Gentile: "World Cup 82 changed Italy. I only understood it many years later" - Sport

You may also like

Nations League: Perisic, Croatia deserve first trophy –...

SC Magdeburg in the Champions League final in...

Nottingham Open 2023: Katie Boulter to play Jodie...

Handball Champions League: Magdeburg after beating Barcelona in...

Ocean race leader gives up after crash and...

Time changed for Sunday’s USFL game between Gamblers,...

Football European Championship qualification: Norway vs. Scotland –...

Marc Márquez receives the support of Race Direction...

The hard school of the Azaouagh brothers

Jimmy Vicaut and Pascal Martinot-Lagarde in search of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy