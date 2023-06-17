The shirt used by Dzeko in the Champions League final up for auction for the Cannavò-breaking latest news Foundation

Online auction whose proceeds will go to support the Foundation’s solidarity projects

The shirt can appeal to many fans of sports memorabilia, as well as of course to Inter fans. In fact, the shirt has some characteristics that make it unique. First of all, it has a special writing on the chest dedicated to the final, applied in golden characters. Main sponsor of the Paramount+ jersey, used by Inter in the last league match (in the white away model) and in the Champions League Final, the only match of the 2022-23 season, therefore in which it was used on the Nerazzurri shirt. These two details make this shirt a highly collectible piece. Not to mention the important contribution from a social point of view.