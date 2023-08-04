Home » The Shocking Transfer: Frank Kessié Leaves Barcelona for Al-Hilal in Record Deal
The Shocking Transfer: Frank Kessié Leaves Barcelona for Al-Hilal in Record Deal

The Shocking Transfer: Frank Kessié Leaves Barcelona for Al-Hilal in Record Deal

Title: Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal FC Secures Frank Kessié from Barcelona for €15 Million

Date: 2023-08-04

In a surprising turn of events, Saudi Arabian football club Al-Hilal FC has successfully acquired Frank Kessié from Barcelona. Reports from renowned transfer expert Fabrizio Romano and Diario Sport have confirmed the completion of the transfer.

Al-Hilal FC has agreed to pay Barcelona a fee of €15 million in exchange for the Ivorian midfielder. Kessié, who had a successful stint with Barcelona, clinching the Spanish League and the Super Cup in just one season, will leave the club within the next few hours.

The memory of Kessié’s impressive performance against Real Madrid in El Clásico, where he scored a crucial goal to help secure victory, will forever remain etched in the minds of Barcelona fans. Despite not wanting to leave the club, the irresistible offer from Al-Hilal FC, which includes an annual salary of €20 million, proved too tempting for the talented midfielder.

At Al-Ahli, Kessié will join a star-studded roster that includes Roberto Firmino, Riyad Mahrez, Edouard Mendy, Allan Saint-Maximin, and several other renowned players. The opportunity to be part of such an exciting project has furthered Kessié’s decision to accept the move.

In an interesting revelation, Diario Sport highlights that Kessié’s relationship with Barcelona’s head coach, Xavi, has been significantly strained. During the preseason, Xavi completely excluded the midfielder from the team, signaling that Kessié should explore other options in the transfer market. This move dealt a severe blow to their relationship, and it seems that Kessié has not forgiven the coach for his actions.

As the deal nears completion, football enthusiasts eagerly await Kessié’s official unveiling as an Al-Hilal FC player. The transfer not only marks a significant shift in Kessié’s career but also highlights the growing prominence and influence of Saudi Arabian clubs in the international football transfer market.

