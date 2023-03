Ukrainian tennis player Lesja Curenková did not start the match of the 3rd round of the tournament in Indian Wells against the world number two Aryna Sabalenková. As she later admitted, the conversation with WTA boss Steve Simon was to blame. According to her, the 33-year-old native of Volodymyrce, Ukraine, was shocked by what the American Simon told her, and before the match with Belarus, she had a panic attack.

