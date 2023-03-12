NIKOLA « JOKER » JOKIC

“A nickname that sticks to the game of the Serb from Denver, explains the author: atypical, like the joker in a card game. »“There is also this side that does not take itself seriously, for the designer. It was given to him by a teammate, Mike Miller, who couldn’t pronounce “Jokic”. This is what happens to many Europeans like the Greek Giannis Antetokounmpo, nicknamed “The Greek Freak”. »