Original title: The Shougang team lost to the defending champion and ended their four-game winning streak

beijing dayNews (Reporter Chen Jiakun) In the 25th round of the 2022-2023 CBA regular season last night, the Beijing Shougang team lost 74 to 82 to the defending champion Liaoning team. The four-game winning streak since the Shougang team entered 2023 ended .

The Shougang team has suffered from injuries recently and has been unable to field a complete and strongest lineup. Due to a muscle strain in his leg, the foreign aid Gibson continued to miss this campaign. The third foreign aid of the Shougang team this season has been sidelined for three consecutive games. In addition, the main guard Tian Yuxiang and the inside player Qiu Tian were also unable to play, and Yang Ali and Zhang Zhuo entered the team’s roster. Fan Ziming has been troubled by dizziness and insomnia, unable to reach his best state.

The two teams have played against each other twice this season, with each side winning one game. In this campaign, Johnson and Zhu Yanxi rarely entered the starting lineup of the Shougang team, and they took the lead in scoring for the team. The game continued the high-intensity, high-confrontation, and low-scoring situation of the two teams’ previous encounters. The Shougang team fell behind 15 to 18 in the first quarter. In the second quarter, Zhang Cairen was injured and the Shougang team suffered another blow. At halftime, the Liaoning team led 44 to 39.

Although there was a brief lead, the Shougang team was in a state of chasing points for a long time in the second half. Due to the disorganized lineup of the team, coupled with the strong strength of the opponent and good form, the Shougang team finally lost by 8 points. The next game is this Friday, and the Shougang team will play against the Jilin team.