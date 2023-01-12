Original title: The siege of the audience lost all chances in the Coppa Italia and Milan was eliminated in overtime.

CCTV news: Italian Cup 1/8 finals, AC Milan vs. Torino at home. In the end, AC Milan lost 0-1 at home to Torino and was eliminated.

In the 25th minute, Durst lobbed with his right foot in front of the penalty area, and the ball was lifted out of the crossbar by the goalkeeper.

In the 26th minute, Tonali drove a left corner kick into the penalty area. Decaturray looked back at the moon from the front point. The ball hit the far post and bounced back to the goal. Then the Turin goalkeeper confiscated the ball.

In the 44th minute, Dekterraley caught the ball in front of the penalty area and volleyed vigorously with his right foot, and the goalkeeper saved the ball to the bottom line.

In the second half, the two sides changed sides and fought again. In the 47th minute, Pobega volleyed and the goalkeeper blocked the ball with his body. In the 58th minute, Turin cooperated in the frontcourt, and Milanchuk’s heel shot missed the post.

In the 66th minute, Tonali picked a pass, Mesias faced the goalkeeper with a small angle shot, and the ball missed the left post.

In the 70th minute, the Turin player made a header error and Milan made a quick counterattack. Kofi Gigi could only make a tactical foul, tackled Mesias, received a second yellow card and was sent off.

At the end of 90 minutes of regular time, the two teams fought 0-0 and the game entered overtime.

In the 91st minute, Tomori picked a pass from the frontcourt, and the Turin defender headed the ball not far away. Special Olympics volley was saved by the Turin goalkeeper.

In the 95th minute, Leo made a strong long-range shot in front of the penalty area, and the goalkeeper once again made a superb attack.

In the 103rd minute, Leo made a pass, Tonali flew the header, and Giroud turned and volleyed from close range and was blocked by the goalkeeper.

In the 114th minute, Turin counterattacked, Bayeye made a low pass, and Adobo pushed and scored.