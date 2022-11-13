Whether we are talking about the beauties of Italy, history, human events, even dramatic ones, or burning issues, such as sex educationshe is always ready to give the best of herself, with her baggage of professionalism and experience in running. Angela Rafaelelli he has come a long way but his goal is to always raise the bar to improve. With interesting television formats, not the usual talk shows with obvious characters and banal questions that abound in the schedules.

Angela, in December we will see her in a six-part program on Rai Storia where a voice will be given to women who have left their mark and are the protagonists of a sort of reincarnation

“It is a format that I really like and it has as its title ‘The sign of women‘. There are six interviews with as many great female characters that characterized the twentieth century in our country. They are played by great actresses who will respond as if they were the women they play, using their phrases and concepts. Michela Cescon will be Piera Degli Esposti, Elisa Lietti will be Teresa Mattei, Elisabetta Pellini will play the role of Topazia Alliata, Rosa Palasciano as Sibilla Aleramo. Euridice Axen will play Luisa Spagnoli, Valentina D’Agostino will reincarnate Letizia Battaglia. Every Friday, for six weeks, in prime time. It is a stimulating project ”.

The versatility of Angela Rafanelli emerged immediately: an important theater school, then a lot of TV but not the insignificant one

“From Livorno I went up to Milan to study at the Piccolo Teatro with Luca Ronconi. Then I chose television and moved to Rome with three seasons as a correspondent for ‘Le Iene’, MTV and challenging experiences such as ‘The lives of others’ on La7. I like to experiment, always test myself. And it was like this in the three seasons at ‘Quelli che il calcio’ then at ‘Domenica in’ and ‘Linea Verde’. Last summer was busy, with two programs that have different roots but for me they were very rewarding ”.

Tell us better …

“For eight years I had been showing a program on the sexual education of boys on TV. Difficult topic that must be treated with caution and delicacy. ‘Sex’ came to light, a program in 6 episodes on Rai3 which in August and September had an excellent response. Now schools and institutions call us and we take ‘Sex on tour’. We speak rightly to young people about important issues that are at the basis of their growth “.

And then, always in the summer, the holiday version of Linea Verde

“Telling the beauty and excellence of Italy with a nice partner like Giuseppe Calabrese, for everyone Peppone, was a wonderful experience. He is a genuine person like me ”.

And for 2023 does Angela Rafanelli have a professional dream to realize?

“A program in which I talk about art and the beauty that surrounds us in general. I grew up in the myth of TV that narrated and taught like that of Piero Angela or was close to people like that of Raffaella Carrà. On TV if you do what is in your strings you can hear and see. I have carried out investigative programs on very crude topics such as drug addiction and prostitution but I feel at ease even on lighter topics. Especially when, by talking to others, I make them understand who I am “.