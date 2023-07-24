Home » The significantly changed Mladá Boleslav started training on the ice, still without Aaltonen
Sports

The significantly changed Mladá Boleslav started training on the ice, still without Aaltonen

by admin

The Mladá Boleslav ice hockey team, which has been significantly changed, today started the next part of the preparation for the upcoming extra league season. Head coach Jiří Kalous, who is with the junior national team in Finland, and one of the main summer signings, 38-year-old Finnish national team forward Juhamatti Aaltonen, who will join his new teammates next week, were missing from the first training session on the ice.

