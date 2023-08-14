The signings of Girona already pay

14/08/2023 and las 20:50 CEST

Míchel used the four new faces of the squad in the first game of the season

Blind and Sávio made their debut as starters, while Pablo Torre and Dovbyk came off the bench

Immediate performance. Míchel insisted after opening the season with a great draw against Real Sociedad (1-1) that Girona “is fine” and, therefore, the team only lacks a couple or three of signings to consider the squad closed. He said it considering that there can still be a start like Manu Vallejo or Callens.

The coach trusts his players, and vice versa. Even in the last ones that have arrived this summer in Montilivi. That is why last Sunday, in the first league match at the Reale Arena, it was possible to see a recognizable team committed to the idea of ​​the game, despite facing a high-level rival.

Everyone felt comfortable, in the absence, obviously, to polish some details and correct certain aspects. Something normal considering that it’s been just over a month since the rojiblancos got to work. The new signings Blind, Sávio, Pablo Torre and Dovbyk already had the opportunity to debut with Girona. Everyone participated immediately, the Ukrainian forward being the most amortized addition with a goal that allowed them to open the locker with the first point of the 2023/24 season.

The illusion that has been generated around his figure is more than justified. Dovbyk landed in Montilivi to be in charge of replacing Taty Castellanos and scoring the goals for Girona together with Stuani. The 26-year-old Ukrainian striker is the most expensive signing in the club’s history, and expectations are high for him.

In his curriculum stand out the 29 goals he signed last year among all competitions with Dnipro, who erected him as the top scorer (24) of the first division of his country, but from Girona both Quique Cárcel and Míchel asked for a little patience, since Dovbyk needs a process of adaptation to both the team and the category. He himself recognized the day of his presentation that LaLiga EA Sports is another story.

Well, when it comes down to it It seems that it could not have entered in a better way. He alone needed eight minutes on the pitch to make his debut as a rojiblanco scorer. Dovbyk replaced Stuani in minute 64, and in minute 72 he was already celebrating the first goal with Girona. After a good combination, Pablo Torre opened for Tsygankov and he entered the area from the wing to assist his teammate and teammate. Seeing the cross, Dovbyk went straight for a header. It is noted that he brings the goal to the blood.

Following in Stuani’s footsteps

After scoring the day he made his Girona debut, Dovbyk began his journey following in the footsteps of the top scorer of all time. Stuani began his in the 2017/18 season with a double against Atlético (2-2), and since then he has 116 between the League and the Cup.

In the list of debuts with a goal in the last seven courses There is also Pol Lozano (2021/22), Sylla (2020/21), Samuele Longo (2016/17), Jairo Morillas (2015/16) and Sandaza (2014/15).

The pearl of Barça

In your case, It had already been released in the First Division, but little by little after having participated in just eight games with the Barça first team. Pablo Torre came to Girona to establish himself as a footballer in the highest category of state football. Míchel’s commitment to young talent is key and in Anoeta it could already be reflected.

In the 26 minutes he played, showed quality details with decisive action, emerging between the lines, which ended with Dovbyk’s goal. “I will demand a lot from him because I think that in the last meters he has a goal and a last pass. This is the difference in football,” said Míchel, referring to Torre.

The first ownership

They were some of the most outstanding footballers of the preseason. Blind and Sávio started against Real Sociedad in what was his debut with Girona and in the First Division.

The Dutch defender has had enough of playing in top-tier stadiums, but in the Spanish League he had not done it yet. The ex of Ajax has had to wait until he was 33 years old to debut with Girona. For the occasion, Blind, who stands out for his versatility, took center stage, partnering with David López. Against those of Imanol Alguacil, who carried out suffocating pressure, the axis of the defense suffered a bit, losing speed in certain actions.

For his part, Sávio moved to the far right, moving Tsygankov to the middle behind Stuani, and with Yan Couto on the left. The 19-year-old Brazilian on loan from Manchester City enjoyed the first few minutes at LaLiga EA Sports in which he was able to see how demanding the competition was, running into Ahien. In the 63rd minute he was replaced by Valery.

