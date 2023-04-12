Home Sports the singers tell their passion for football – Sport Marketing News
Sports

DAZN Italy e Deezer – one of the largest music streaming platforms in the world – announce “Play With”, the new format that sees the most interesting singers of the Italian music scene as protagonists tell their passion for football and how football faith has often been an element fundamental source of inspiration and training for one’s artistic career.

The protagonist of the first episode of this new format, available exclusively on DAZN from Thursday 13 April, is the Milanese singer-songwriter Tananaiwhich continues to dominate the Italian charts after the great success of Sanremo 2023.

In “Play With” Tananai talks about his great love for Inter and the impact with the emotions that football offers, a “family affair” that still fascinates him today. In the background, a location very dear to him: the San Siro stadium. “The first thing I think about when I pass San Siro is singing in it, giving it a concert: it’s a big dream! Ever since I was a child, even though I didn’t know that music would be my path, I’ve always liked the idea of ​​watching people from below, from the center of the pitch”. confesses the singer born in Milan, who in the episode also talks about how his Inter faith helped him in his emotional formation to withstand the ups and downs of his artistic career.

The “Play With” format is not just interviews: in fact, the singers will venture into the creation of a special music video featuring the exclusive production signed by DAZN and Deezer. The video clip of Tananai’s song“Those like us”, taken from the album Rave Eclipsefilmed using the exterior of San Siro, “La Scala del calcio”, as a set, will be visible from Friday 14 April and will be broadcast as an opener video in the pre- and post-match matches of the 30th day of the Serie A TIM championship.

“We are thrilled to have expanded the partnership with Deezer also from an editorial point of view. The connection between music and sport has always been very strong. Not only in stimulating emotions or sports performances: thanks to the stories of the musicians we have discovered that sport can also be a creative engine and a push to reach new artistic goals. An exciting perspective that we have decided to tell in this new original format”he comments Ughetta Ercolano, SVP Content of DAZN Italia.

