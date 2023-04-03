The six-city relay race of the Asian Games started in Hangzhou with more than a thousand people running together in the “Big Lotus”

Reporter Zhong Liang

At 7:30 a.m. on April 1, a crisp starting gun shot broke the tranquility on both sides of the Qianjiang River. “Welcome to the Asian Games Grand Meeting and Run into the Asian Games Stadium” Zhejiang Horse Club 6-city relay race in Hangzhou officially kicked off. 1,022 participants ran passionately on the green road along the river next to the “Big Lotus”, the main venue of the Hangzhou Asian Games, to cheer for the Asian Games.

Although it is a road running event, the organizer does not provide an official timing. In addition to the runners participating in the form of running groups, there are also many families and couples. The total mileage of 9.23 kilometers (implying the opening date of the Asian Games) is more like participating in a national fitness activity for most athletes.

After nearly 30 minutes of waiting, “New Hangzhou native” Liang Aoxiang finished the race first. “I was very excited when I was running, facing the wind of the river, and competing with fellow runners in Zhejiang.” Since coming to work in Hangzhou in February this year, Liang Aoxiang has made many friends through running, and this competition is among them. The first official exchange. After a slight victory, he walked non-stop to the direction of Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center. “Go to the Asian Games venues to check in, and hope that I can witness Chinese athletes win glory for the country in the ‘Big Lotus’.”

It is understood that Hangzhou Station is the opening match of the 6-city relay race of the Zhejiang Horse Club. This relay race is divided into 6 stations. In addition to the host city of Hangzhou, the event will also enter the five co-host cities of Ningbo, Wenzhou, Shaoxing, Jinhua, and Huzhou. The total size of the event is 2022.

“Through the Asian Games venue relay race, we will be the first to experience the elegance of the Asian Games venues at close range, and help warm up the upcoming Asian Games event.” Zhao Qingsong, president of the Hangzhou Long-distance Running Sports Association said.