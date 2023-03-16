But the whistle was canceled by the referees after a video challenge requested by Doc Rivers, the Sixers coach. Philadelphia then led by seven points (108-101). Under the threat of the exclusion of their star pivot, the Sixers managed to maintain this small margin by applying in particular to free throws, with five successes in a row in the last 51 seconds for a 23 out of 27 in the end including a 10 on 10 for Embiid who also shot 12 of 19 in the game and added 4 blocks to his personal line. James Harden produced 28 points and 12 assists for the Sixers.