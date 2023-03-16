Philadelphia may have sealed its spot in the Eastern Conference top 3 on Wednesday in Cleveland. In the room of their first pursuer, the Sixers obtained a sixth success in a row (118-109) and pocketed the tie-break (2 successes to 1) over the season against the Cavaliers, which ensures them to stay ahead in case of final equality in the classification. They have two wins in advance and four games less.
Joël Embiid again flew over the debates (36 points, 18 rebounds) but he almost spent the last four minutes on the bench after a sixth foul, offensive, whistled against him after a contentious charge on Evan Mobley.
But the whistle was canceled by the referees after a video challenge requested by Doc Rivers, the Sixers coach. Philadelphia then led by seven points (108-101). Under the threat of the exclusion of their star pivot, the Sixers managed to maintain this small margin by applying in particular to free throws, with five successes in a row in the last 51 seconds for a 23 out of 27 in the end including a 10 on 10 for Embiid who also shot 12 of 19 in the game and added 4 blocks to his personal line. James Harden produced 28 points and 12 assists for the Sixers.
Boston has Minnesota
Chased by Philadelphia in the standings, Boston was in danger in Minneapolis but managed to get by (104-102) despite a small 40% on shots. The Celtics defense contained the Timberwolves rush in the final minutes and an offensive rebound from Grant Williams, followed by a jump ball won by the Boston power forward, seven seconds from the end extinguished the last hopes of Minnesota, which could have joined Golden State in sixth place in the Western Conference if successful.
Rudy Gobert’s team (15 points, 6 rebounds in 29 minutes) sees Dallas, winner without Luka Doncic or Kyrie Irving, injured, return to San Antonio (137-128 ap), in seventh place with an identical record (35 -35). “ I’m happy with the way we fought and maintained our defensive level throughout the game when things didn’t always go our way. “, Positive Gobert at the end of this setback.