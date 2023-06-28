The soccer stars on the field for Vialli: game in Reggio Calabria

Football stars take to the field in memory of Gianluca Vialli. On Sunday 10 September at 21, at the Granillo stadium in Reggio Calabria, a match will take place in honor of the former footballer who died on 6 January. The event, “The Legend Gianluca Vialli”, will be attended by Ivan Zamorano, Marco Materazzi and Cafu, with many other former footballers and show business men. Like John Terry, Vincent Candela, Ernesto Chevanton, Sebastiano Frey, Diego Lugano, Francesco Colonnese, Pierluigi Pardo, the journalist Biagio Maimone, the influencers Enzuccio and Le Twins and the Olympic champion Luigi Busà. Alessandro Arena’s Azzurri national team and Fabio Cordella’s Dream Team “The Wine Of The Champions” will challenge each other and will give life to a memorable solidarity event in favor of autistic children, which will be attended by former teammates, actors, singers and friends of the great footballer who passed away. The proceeds will be donated to We Aut, a structure specialized in assisting autistic children.

