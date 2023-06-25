Home » the song against Juventus – breaking latest news plays at the stadium
the song against Juventus – breaking latest news plays at the stadium

the song against Juventus – breaking latest news plays at the stadium

by the Sports Editor

In Chorzow, Poland, the organizers celebrate Italy’s victory with a piece by Ricchi e Poveri, but instead of the original they play the stadium version…

The European Athletics Team Championship at the Silesian Stadium in Chorzow, Poland, ends with a sensational gaffe – probably involuntary and dictated by the use of a music file found on the Internet.

During the party on the dance floor for Italy’s triumph, the song Sar perch ti amo by the Ricchi e Poveri started playing from the loudspeakers. The widespread version, however, as reported by the SportFace website, was not the original one, but a revised and corrected one in the football field in Italy with an offense against the Juventus players. Instead of singing Hold me tight and stay closer to me, if I’m fine with it it will be because I love you, the stadium version in fact reads: Hold me tight and stay closer to me, and whoever doesn’t jump is a Juventus hunchback. The same choir sung at the wedding of Alessandro Bastoni and which had already angered the Juventus fans.

June 25, 2023 (change June 25, 2023 | 22:28)

