The soothsayer in the gloves rewrote history. It was easy, he says of the caught penalty

“I told everyone in the morning that I would take the penalty. And when it came down to it, I knew I’d take it down. It was pretty easy to be fair,” said a happy Trafford with a smile after the match.

They say that you can’t catch a penalty, you can only kick it wrong. The same applies to the attempt of the Spanish striker Abel Ruiz. The captain of the selection and one of the best players of the entire tournament simply failed at the crucial moment in the ninth minute of the set-up. He kicked the penalty casually, Trafford just had to get the direction and it was done.

Nevertheless, the Spaniards could still equalize. But Aimar Oroze’s follow-up finish was again pulled out by the English magician in gloves, and Sergio Camello sent the third finish within a few seconds from a few meters above. The Spaniards failed, but that certainly does not take credit away from Trafford.

He can, together with the entire team, be proud of what no winner of the European under-21 championship has yet achieved. Albion did not concede once during the EC. Without conceding a goal, the Spaniards went on to win the gold in 1998. But at that time, the last time the tournament was played was the qualification system, followed by a playoff for the top eight.

The Spaniards then played only three duels in the final tournament, the English played six this year, including a 2-0 victory over the Czech Republic at the start of the championship. Apart from Trafford, Albion’s entire defense deserves credit, led by stoppers Levi Colwill and Taylor Harwood-Bellis.

England’s Under-21s celebrate winning the title after beating Spain in the final.

“I am extremely happy for all of us, including the coaching staff. It was a team effort from us. We are all really proud,” said Trafford, who played in the third highest English league last season in the Bolton jersey, with gold around his neck.

Otherwise, he belongs to Manchester City, and the British media immediately began to report that the young goalkeeper should immediately head to the Premier League. But in City, there is probably no way through the Brazilian Ederson. According to the BBC, there has already been a verbal agreement on the transfer between the current employer and the newcomer among the Burnley elite. The amount is around 19 million pounds (approx. 530 million crowns).

