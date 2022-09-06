“Lived by art, lived by love“. So sings Tosca in the famous opera by Giacomo Puccini. The famous aria makes one think of free and combative spirits, of those women who have sought identity and self-affirmation even in the defense of a thwarted, difficult, sometimes impossible love. And it was precisely in that giving themselves that they exhibited all the signs of a ‘virile’ nature without any hesitation, without the fear of being judged, ready to measure themselves against power and to collide with the wall of prejudices as fighters. Like Tosca, Carmen, Aida, the same Violetta or Turandot. Women ready to use any means at their disposal in order not to succumb to customs of the time who would like them to be submissive and submissive to the will of the dominating man. Willing to redeem themselves and even their world with determined and absolute gesturesup to the sacrifice of one’s life which is the price to pay in order not to succumb to overbearing cowardice or the abuse of laws invented to clip the wings and make even the idea of ​​true emancipation impossible.

Elena Rossi, a very talented soprano and famous for having performed in the major opera houses, seems to embody these roles at the behest of fate which, in addition to having endowed her with extraordinary beauty, has made her a passionate creature, independent in every choice, as seductive as Carmen and firm in purpose like Aida or Tosca. Emiliana of Reggio Emilia, Elena has lived since childhood the contrast of the two different currents that contributed to her formation: that of rebellious women who belonged to her maternal family and the other, more traditional than her father, not too inclined to welcome certain epochal changes. Perhaps this is why she found herself a precociously flying high like eagles but at the same time to be well placed with your feet on the ground, careful to avoid losing the sense of reality. For a person who is not never wanted to compromise, despite the thousand temptations, it is a categorical imperative to limit failure, even when “living in art” seems more difficult as it is these days after the blow suffered by the theaters of the world due to the pandemic. A situation that is only slowly seeing glimpses of light but whose process of real normalization promises to be slow and all in all uncertain.

This is a particularly difficult time for those who live in art. How does a soprano like you deal with her battle?

“They were difficult years to face: amazement, anger, struggle, were my most recurring feelings. Sometimes I have even thought about the definitive surrender, realizing that in Italy, the alleged cradle of all artistic expression, the protection of culture has no importance. A dramatic thought, mine, yet very close to the reality of the facts. I remember how it all began in March 2020 while I was in Catania to start rehearsing two beautiful productions, ‘Cavalleria Rusticana’ and ‘Pagliacci’. I was in seventh heaven. But after only two days of rehearsals, we received a chilling statement from the management: due to an unspecified health emergency, the theater should have closed. Since that day, the life of the entire planet has been hell, everything has been so distorted as to force many workers, such as those in the entertainment world to which I belong, to suspend all activities for a very long period. However faithful to myself I have never stopped studying, aware that the gift of singing is too precious to be wasted, not to be dedicated to those who love it, regardless of the indifference of our politics and the thousand obstacles to overcome “.

Did she ever have to defend herself?

“How could it be otherwise? I had to defend myself in the theater as in life, I have a lot of faith in people, I like diversity and I love freedom. I had to fight for my ideas, my purposes and my choices. And of course I had to oppose those who wanted to use the blackmail weapon to give me what I was entitled to. I don’t deny that I like to be seen as a beautiful woman, but I hate anyone who thinks this rhymes with lack of brains. Unfortunately, I must admit that even the temples of opera are not immune from the vice of harassment and offensive claims in various capacities. In short, what I can’t stand is the arrogance and possessiveness of many people I have met over the years, an instructive lesson that has taught me to avoid them “.

More heroin or more unarmed? Holier or bolder?

“I always say that people are made of many colors, I think I have a lot of them: the important thing is to be curious and try to explore most of the shades that coexist in us. We are earth and sky, we can be heroes but also slaves, like appearing holy and daring beings. All this depends on the moment we live, so perhaps to learn to be heroes one must first be a slave and to learn virtue one must have frequented vice. In short, what matters is experience and so only by living do we learn to better understand what we want to be. In the stillness of the soul, closed in the silent absence of thoughts, in a meditative state we listen to ourselves carefully and then we will discover who we are ”.

Are there female characters in the works that can be considered examples of courage and strength of resilience?

“The first character that comes to mind is Tosca, a woman in love in an exclusive and passionate way, a singer ready to prefer death rather than give in to her tormentors. But there are many wonderful women in the work, women endowed with extraordinary inner energy and such a passionate temperament that they do not hesitate to choose to give their lives rather than give up. And what about Magda de ‘La Rondine’ by Puccini? She is modern, cheeky enough, a bit femme fatale, independent to the core, she looks straight into the future: aware of the fact that the present is fleeting and the past is only a cause for nostalgia. A contemporary character who fits me perfectly ”.

Do you think that the “bel canto” still manages to enter the hearts of contemporary listeners whose ears are used to very different music?

“The so-called ‘bel canto’ has no time and it is certainly still a language that can enter people’s hearts and excite them. The real problem is, if anything, represented by the lack of adequate musical education in schools that brings young people closer to listening to theater. Our society is very rich in musical proposals, we are bombarded every day with a thousand sounds of all kinds, the result is that unfortunately we no longer know what is noise and what is real music. For this reason, perhaps we would all need a little more of that silence which happens to be music ”.

How do you reconcile your role as an artist with that of a mother? Is it a fortifying experience or does it involve renunciation?

“I fell in love with opera and theater in the fourth grade, the last two years I did while I was enrolled in the conservatory where I started attending the singing class, throwing myself headlong into the study of music. I was working part-time to try to be financially independent and in the meantime I was studying, hoping to make my first auditions in theaters. The maximum purpose of my life was to sing, I didn’t want love affairs or other types of entertainment, the only thing that was of value to me at that moment was the theater. Things did not change even when I discovered I was expecting Matilde, it was 2007. I continued to travel to theaters, including foreign ones, and to perform until the eighth month of pregnancy to resume after only ninety days from the birth of my daughter. It was an event welcomed with great joy that I considered a very normal experience and I have never lived as an obstacle. I realized that everything was proceeding as usual, with the only difference being that I was no longer alone. I nursed Mati in the dressing room between a break and the other of the rehearsals, helped by my mother who many times babysat her and to whom she will never stop saying thank you. My daughter began to attend and breathe the air of theaters as a very young child, so much so that once she went out on the street she hummed the most catchy arias or passages of the opera. It is incredible how developed musical sensitivity and attention are in children, which should lead to serious investment in this mistreated cultural sector. Today Matilde is 15 years old, she is a girl, and many things have changed since that distant day of her birth. This is fatal: I notice a profound metamorphosis in me and many priorities have changed, yet my passion for singing is a fire that will always remain alight. A love that joins the equally powerful one of being a mother, both gifts that make life rich and worth living “.