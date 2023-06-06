The Součkas watched over Fousko so that he did not drop the trophy. Fortunately, I had a capable assistant, joked the head of FAČR

With the trophy on display, for which West Ham will compete against Fiorentina on Wednesday evening in Eden, fans have the opportunity to take pictures at the Rudolfinum (on Tuesdays until 10 p.m., on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.). A pair of West Ham fans looked on at Tuesday’s brief event, which kicked off the public display. Both in jersey number 28 with the name tag of the Czech national team midfielder Tomáš Souček.

“Hosting the final of the European Cup is a highly prestigious matter for Czech football. The head of UEFA Alexander Čeferin will be there, my colleagues from the UEFA executive committee, representatives of not only European leagues,” said Fousek, who is pleased that one of the Czech players will definitely take home the trophy. Either West Ham’s mainstays Tomáš Souček and Vladimír Coufal or Fiorentina’s midfielder Antonín Barák “This is the icing on the cake,” acknowledges Fousek to the Czech track.

Photo: Kateřina Šulová, CTK Exhibition of the trophy for the winners of the UEFA European Conference League

Who will the head of domestic football wish in Wednesday’s duel? “The chairman is mainly rooting for us to manage the final organizationally,” laughed Fousek. Ujfaluši has a simple choice from the position of a former defender of Fiorentina. they try to play constructively, in combination. West Ham, on the other hand, is more powerful. I don’t know at all what to expect from the final. But it’s one match, every mistake can decide,” said Ujfaluši, who won the Europa League with Atlético Madrid 13 years ago.