The South Korean team advanced to the final, and the Malaysian team Li Zijia took 1 point lightly to save the savior_Suzhou Sports_Suzhou News

South Korea’s Kim Won-ho/Luo Xingsheng (right) won the men’s doubles match.Photo by reporter Zhang Jian

At 10 a.m. yesterday, the 2023 Total Energy Sudirman Cup World Badminton Mixed Team Championship, which is being held at the Suzhou Olympic Sports Center Gymnasium, ushered in the first semi-final competition. In the match between the Malaysian team and the South Korean team, the Malaysian team only scored 1 point in the men’s singles for Lee Zii Jia, and finally lost to the opponent 1:3. The South Korean team advanced to the final.

In the first mixed doubles match, the South Korean team took a 1-0 lead. In the second men’s singles match, facing the world‘s 69th-ranked South Korean team Quan Yichen, the Malaysian men’s singles brother Li Zijia did not give his opponent too many opportunities, and defeated his opponent in straight sets 21:11 and 21:9. Bring back a round for the team. In the third women’s singles match, An Xiying won without bloodshed at 21:10 and 21:13. The South Korean team led by a big score of 2:1. In the subsequent men’s doubles match, the South Korean team Kim Won-ho/Luo Xingsheng took the lead in winning the match point with a 10:1 scoring climax in the middle and back stages, and finally won the next game at 21:11, helping the South Korean team to win 3:1 .

Defeating the Malaysian team, the South Korean team took the lead in getting the final seat of this Sudirman Cup. This is the 9th time in the history of the South Korean team that they have reached the Su Cup final. In the first 8 times, they won 4 crowns and 4 runners-up.(Reporter Ling Xinwei)