Building on the design advances made in the award-winning ultralight tents Telos Tension Ridge, Sea to Summit introduces the Ikos TR 2 tent, offering the same great livability and versatile installation options for those who want to experience multi-day backpacking and vehicle-supported camping.

Sea to Summit Ikos TR 2: the spacious, light, versatile and ventilated tent

Sea to Summit in creating the Ikos tent focused on three fundamental concepts: space (the livability of the tent), ventilation (climate and internal condensate management) e versatility (adaptability of the tent could be and its characteristics).

New Tension Ridge architecture

The focus of almost all the improvements that have been made is centered around the new Tension Ridge architecturewhich allows traditional tent architecture to be literally turned upside down, reversing the front facing pole down into a wing-like silhouette. This allows you to have a tent that guarantees more living spacebetter ventilation and unrivaled versatility.

Space and functionality

The Ikos tent features the typical Sea to Summit quality of materials and attention to detail. Four internal pockets and two mezzanines for tools offer plenty of storage space, while the machined aluminum feet, rainproof C-clips make launching easy. A set of DAC MX poles support a 68D ripstop polyester raincover.

The rectangular floor (large enough for two regular rectangular sleeping pads) is made of 68D polyester with a hydrostatic head of 4,000 mm; an impression extending to the tips of the vestibules is available. Spread out throughout this incredibly spacious home away from home.

DAC MX POLESET

The gold standard in tent poles – the Ikos tent uses pali DAC MX created especially for this tent with green anodized aluminum and a light thickness that would support vertical walls.

TENSION RIDGE

Where most tent poles slope down, the Tension Ridge slopes up for exceptional height and clearance. The architecture offers a better space-to-weight ratio than any tent in its class.

VERSATILE RAIN MODE

Turn your outer cover into a semi-open shelter, perfect for group meals, socializing and staying undercover. The Ikos can easily be set in different configuration modes to suit your adventure.

Caratteristiche Sea to Summit Ikos TR 2

Sea to Summit’s exclusive Tension Ridge maximizes the living space to the footprint of our tents, giving you significantly more room around your head and shoulders.

The Tension Ridge system allows for a large vent to be placed at the highest point of the tent, helping to minimize condensation build-up. Unlike most vent designs, the Apex Vent doesn’t require a mesh panel to maintain tension across the fly, allowing for up to 70% better airflow, unrestricted by the mesh.

Control airflow to manage humidity and condensation even in wet conditions by opening or closing the base vents. Thanks to the presence of the air vents

Baseline against the wind for more effective airflow.

Multiple configuration options mean Sea to Summit tents adapt to the weather or your activity. Enjoy porch only mode, interior only mode, dry setup, partial open mode, classic mode.

Thanks to the exclusive Quick Connect foot in case of rain you can fix the flap first and lower it last to keep the inside dry.

The internal mesh panels are designed for maximum airflow while maintaining insect and dust protection.

Ikos TR2

tent for two people of the highest degree of versatility and livability, perfect for all types of excursions. Therefore, more space thanks to the new architecture, but with a better space-to-weight ratio than any tent on the market.

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Weight: 2371 grams

Misure: 135×215 cm

Material: Polyester

Floor waterproofing: 4000 mm

Wall waterproofing: 1800 mm

Price to the public: €489.00

Ikos TR3

Ideal tent to accommodate three people, versatile and livable, perfect for all types of excursions. More space thanks to the new Tension Ridge architecture, but with a better space-to-weight ratio than any tent on the market.

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Peso: 3168 grMisure: 200×230 cm

Material: Polyester

Floor waterproofing: 4000 mm

Wall waterproofing: 1800 mm

Price to the public: €595.00

