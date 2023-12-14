The Spanish press sees Antwerp’s stunt victory as a hammer blow: “The worst team in the Champions League left Barça in ruins”

Marca: “Barcelona was surpassed in terms of intensity by a team with less quality. The team’s image is damaged. Van Bommel’s men wanted to say goodbye to the Champions League with a good feeling and they surprised Barça with a high pace of play and overwhelming pressure that upset Xavi’s men.”

“Van Bommel’s players knew how to suffer in the end without Butez having much work. It is a defeat that hurts Barça and confirms that something is wrong. Xavi’s construction works have been stopped at a very bad time.”

La Vanguardia: “This is the straw that breaks the camel’s back: Barça lost to the worst team in the Champions League, the only team that had not yet taken a single point in the group stage. Antwerp took the lead in its three home games, but only Barcelona was unable to get over it. Ferran Torres’ goal was Barcelona’s only shot on target in the first half. It is confusing for the Barça defense: is Koundé now a teammate or is he joining the opponent? Oriol Romeu also made several mistakes.”

AS: “Barcelona is in ruins after this defeat. It will take time to forget the Antwerp disaster. In the zone of truth you saw why Van Bommel’s troops had not yet scored any points in this Champions League. Lots of goodwill, but few clear ideas about how to finish in the final third of the field. The team of Xavi and Laporta seems lost in a labyrinth in which it cannot find the exit. Xavi’s works are collapsing faster than they are being built up. That happened again in extra time. Barça was left in ruins.”

This contains inserted content from a social media network that wants to write or read cookies. You have not given permission for this.

Click here to adjust your preferences

El Pais: “The Blaugrana have added an extra chapter to their book of embarrassing Champions League defeats against an Antwerp that had lost its previous five games until they encountered Xavi’s sleepwalking side. Oriol Romeu was an extra ally for the people of Antwerp with his panic attacks.”

“The Antwerp players’ tireless sprints contrasted with Barcelona’s inability to get to the opponent’s goal. The players seemed scared. Barça was not a football team, but a factory in which ball losses rolled off the assembly line to the delight of the Antwerp fans.”

El Mundo Deportivo: “Barcelona lost its honor and a thick stack of banknotes in Antwerp: 2.8 million euros to be precise.

“Barcelona had grabbed the group win, but did so after allowing themselves to be embarrassed. Barcelona gave an embarrassing and unacceptable performance that meant that the group win could not even be celebrated. 12 out of 18 in the most feasible group in recent years is not something to be proud of.”

El Periodico de Catalunya: “The young (18-year-old) Arthur Vermeeren already made a good impression at Montjuïc and had to unwrap Oriol Romeu’s gift in the early stages of the match. Even the 1-0 did not wake up Barça. The first half was a grotesque display, although it reached the interval on par with Antwerp, at least in terms of score, as the second act became as grotesque as the first. Koundé introduced the embarrassing final piece in which Ilenikhena provided the apotheosis. After the match, Xavi, who knew what mood was coming his way, greeted a euphoric Van Bommel. He gave him a loving and compassionate hug, aware that his colleague was experiencing dark moments.”