The Spartan underdog loses the EURO again! He is probably not destined, the coach regrets

Huge weakening, but not a problem. That’s how experts assess the non-participation of Matěj Kovář, the number one goalkeeper of the Czech under-21 national team at the EURO, which will start in a few days in Georgia. “Matěj is not destined for the EURO, he has already lost his second championship,” says Karel Krejčí, former coach of the national under-21 team, on the Přímák show on Sport.cz. Vítězslav Jaroš, who played in the fourth league for English Stockport, but is a player Liverpool. “I would probably be a little nervous about it,” admits Krejčí. “It’s a chance for him and his big moments may come,” Martin Mls, football expert at the Sport.cz studio, doesn’t see the situation so badly

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

