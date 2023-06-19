Home » The Spartan underdog loses the EURO again! He is probably not destined, the coach regrets
Sports

The Spartan underdog loses the EURO again! He is probably not destined, the coach regrets

by admin

Huge weakening, but not a problem. That’s how experts assess the non-participation of Matěj Kovář, the number one goalkeeper of the Czech under-21 national team at the EURO, which will start in a few days in Georgia. “Matěj is not destined for the EURO, he has already lost his second championship,” says Karel Krejčí, former coach of the national under-21 team, on the Přímák show on Sport.cz. Vítězslav Jaroš, who played in the fourth league for English Stockport, but is a player Liverpool. “I would probably be a little nervous about it,” admits Krejčí. “It’s a chance for him and his big moments may come,” Martin Mls, football expert at the Sport.cz studio, doesn’t see the situation so badly

See also  Eurovelo 7: by bike from Berlin to Copenhagen

You may also like

follow the Euro 2024 qualifying match

The NFL lull is here — to the...

A dream come true without any fuss. The...

The best electric inflators to inflate mattresses or...

Nations League: Spain is aiming for something bigger...

Raphaël Corre (Chaumont) joins Montpellier

Andoni Iraola: Who is Bournemouth’s new manager?

Queen’s 2023 results: Cameron Norrie and Ryan Peniston...

The National Disabled Bocce Championship ended and the...

Bournemouth part ways with manager O’Neil

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy