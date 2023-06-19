Huge weakening, but not a problem. That’s how experts assess the non-participation of Matěj Kovář, the number one goalkeeper of the Czech under-21 national team at the EURO, which will start in a few days in Georgia. “Matěj is not destined for the EURO, he has already lost his second championship,” says Karel Krejčí, former coach of the national under-21 team, on the Přímák show on Sport.cz. Vítězslav Jaroš, who played in the fourth league for English Stockport, but is a player Liverpool. “I would probably be a little nervous about it,” admits Krejčí. “It’s a chance for him and his big moments may come,” Martin Mls, football expert at the Sport.cz studio, doesn’t see the situation so badly
The Spartan underdog loses the EURO again! He is probably not destined, the coach regrets
