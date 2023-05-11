The Spartans don’t expect wildness in the derby anymore. The slap in the final is a lesson for them before the peak of the season

They have already faced Slavia three times this season, and they have not beaten them even once in the derby. Nevertheless, after the opening round of the group for the title, the players of Sparta Prague are two points ahead of their rivals at the top of the table. And now the most important of all Summer Derby awaits them on Saturday. “We are excited for the peak of the season. Anyone who can do math and put two and two together knows that if we were to win, the point difference would be quite large. Then we would be on the best way to achieve what has been our goal all season,” midfielder Lukáš Sadílek points out the dream title in an interview for club television.

