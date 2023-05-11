Home » The Spartans don’t expect wildness in the derby anymore. The slap in the final is a lesson for them before the peak of the season
Sports

The Spartans don’t expect wildness in the derby anymore. The slap in the final is a lesson for them before the peak of the season

by admin

They have already faced Slavia three times this season, and they have not beaten them even once in the derby. Nevertheless, after the opening round of the group for the title, the players of Sparta Prague are two points ahead of their rivals at the top of the table. And now the most important of all Summer Derby awaits them on Saturday. “We are excited for the peak of the season. Anyone who can do math and put two and two together knows that if we were to win, the point difference would be quite large. Then we would be on the best way to achieve what has been our goal all season,” midfielder Lukáš Sadílek points out the dream title in an interview for club television.

See also  Alcaraz was motivated by Alonso

You may also like

NBA Playoffs: 1° Match-point per 76ers e Nuggets

Milinkovic-Savic or Frattesi, double hypothesis for Juve. Kulusevski...

Juventus snatch a draw against competition specialist Sevilla...

THE FIRST CHALLENGE BETWEEN THE NEW YORK GIANTS...

Fabio Fognini is reborn in Rome: he beats...

Europa League: Last-minute goal gives Juventus hope

FISKY ITALIAN CHAMPIONSHIP | Sportdimontagna.com

Real Madrid also makes feats in basketball

in San Siro, “we are at home, with...

Pisa-Frosinone: the scent of Serie A

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy