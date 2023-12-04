The Speed ​​Skating World Cup in Norway ends and the Chinese team wins a silver medal – Sports – China Engineering Network

The Speed Skating World Cup in Norway ends with the Chinese team winning a silver medal

The third stop of the 2023-2024 International Skating Union Speed Skating World Cup in Norway came to a close on December 3 in Stavanger, a city in southwestern Norway. Chinese athlete and Beijing Winter Olympics champion Gao Tingyu won the silver medal in the men’s 500-meter event with a time of 34.66 seconds, marking the only medal won by the Chinese team at this station.

Gao Tingyu’s impressive time was only 0.01 seconds behind Japan’s Shigehiro Mori, who claimed the gold medal in the same event. Additionally, the Chinese team secured 4th place in the men’s short-distance team pursuit event, and Chinese player Han Mei achieved 4th place in the women’s 1500-meter event.

In a total of 12 events, the Dutch team emerged as strong contenders, clinching 4 gold medals, with the United States team closely behind with 3 gold medals. Japanese players secured 2 gold medals, while Italy, South Korea, and the host team Norway each claimed 1 gold medal.

The next leg of the Speed Skating World Cup is set to take place in Tomaszow, Mazovia region, Poland, from December 8th to 10th. With the competition heating up, athletes and fans alike are eagerly anticipating another thrilling display of speed skating prowess.

