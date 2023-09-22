The speedway harvest begins. Australian aces and a brave German woman will be on display

Holder celebrated nine years ago, Doyle won three consecutive times between 2018 and 2020. The previous year’s winner Polák Dudek and the last domestic holder of the Golden Helmet, Václav Milík, who managed to triumph in 2017, also appear in the preliminary start list.

The strong Danish team of Hansen, Jensen and Iversen will also arrive. Pole Wozniak, who won participation in the Grand Prix next year, or Britons Ellis and Brennan can be considered the dark horses of the race. Jan Kvěch wants to improve the second place from 2020 by a little bit, who will present himself together with Milík already at today’s European Championship final, where Petr Chlupáč will also ride to the wild card. Dan Michelsen defends the lead in the European gold series.

A total of five Czechs will take part in Sunday’s race for the prestigious trophy in Pardubice, in addition to the aforementioned trio, Eduard Krčmář and Daniel Klíma. “Victory in the Golden Helmet gives the stamp of immortality, I wouldn’t be against a home surprise at all,” claims race director Evžen Erban.

Traditionally, the Golden Helmet will be followed by Tomíček’s memorial on Monday. “We tried to make the starting list as balanced as possible. The chance to win is open for only ten competitors, thirteen are already waiting for the Czech triumph,” says the director of the Prague race, Pavel Ondrašík. In addition to all five Czech stars, the mentioned Wozniak, defending champion Ukrainian Levišyn, Swede Lindbäck, the best of the brave women on the flat track Němka Liebmannová, Lotyš Lebeděvs will also move from Pardubice to Markéta, and in addition to Jensen, another Dane Kildemand will appear.